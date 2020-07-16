Precise Brushes for At-Home Hair Coloring

When you buy a box dye hair kit, you aren’t given a brush sometimes. If you’re lucky enough get a brush, it’s probably flimsy, making the whole hair coloring process go by super slowly. With the harsh smell of hair dye, you don’t want to be spending more time than you need doing it, especially when you have places to go, people to see and Instagram photos to snap. If you’ve decided to take a long break from the salon and take your hair color into your own hands, it’s worth shelling out for a proper hair color brush. They’re must-haves for at-home styling.

The best hair color brushes make bleaching, dyeing, highlighting and applying balayage to your hair a breeze. These brushes have stiff bristles, which allow you to get right at your roots. They’re still soft enough to feel gentle on your hair as you cover each strand with dye. On the other end of the brush is a sharp plastic point. That point can part and section off your hair easily, so you can make sure that you’re highlighting the right strands. The brushes are also designed to ensure the dye stays on the brush and doesn’t drip all over everything you own.

1. Framar Classic Pink Hair Color Brush

This hair dye brush is the ideal combination of soft and stiff. If you’re doing your own highlights or balayage, this tapered brush will give you the control you need to make precise lines and get an even color. It holds the color and doesn’t send it splattering everywhere, so you can focus on the application. The brush’s pointed end allows you to part and section your hair with ease.

2. Soft 'N Style 3 Piece Translucent Dye Brush Set

If you always skip the salons and do your hair at home, you should check out this three-pack of brushes. With this set of bright brushes, you get one pink, one purple and one blue translucent brush. These brushes are soft yet durable, which will allow you to apply a lot of dye to your hair in an even and quick way. The firm brushes are easy to control, so you can get the hair color you’re envisioning.

3. ATB 3 pcs Professional Salon Hair Coloring Dyeing Kit

Instead of just getting one brush, you get two. These differently shaped brushes will help you accomplish different things. The larger brush is for slathering your hair in dye. You can use the small brush to add dye to the hair near your ears—without covering your ears with dye. It’s a more precise brush. The smaller brush also has a comb on the opposite side, so you use it to comb your hair out after dyeing. The kit also comes with a helpful mixing bowl.