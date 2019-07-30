17 Tried-and-True Hair Color Brands You Can Trust for Your Most Vibrant Dye Job

Scroll To See More Images

As far as I’m concerned, declaring a new hair color is the modern-day power statement that says I’m feeling confident inside and out. With that being said, knowing the best hair color brands is kind-of important if you want something that’s to dye for. Sadly, committing to regular salon touch-ups is a luxury that can get expensive fast. And if you do it at home, there’s that stomach-punch feeling of reluctance and dooming insecurity if you’re not a self-taught pro.

Because of the high-stakes vibe that a dye job often brings and the maintenance required (unless you’re into faded roots and brassiness), a regularly scheduled cleanse and care routine is essential. That second- or even third-day vibrancy won’t survive on its own and no amount of Instagram filters will be able to conceal it. If you’re working with a small budget, drop whatever horror stories and prior misconceptions you’ve had about at-home coloring, because these brands are sure to change your mind with their salon-caliber results.

And if your focus is care in-between coloring sessions, they’ll also keep your bathroom stocked with the shampoos, conditioners, glosses, deep treatments, and semi-permanent shades you need. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the best-ever hair color brands–you won’t be disappointed.

Color&Co.

Through a truly personalized experience, Color&Co. customers are able to achieve precise at-home color results, supported by on-demand colorist consultation and expert advice. With a personalized formula specially mixed for each individual customer, Color&Co. promises exceptional color and near-limitless possibilities. After customizing your color and preparing to checkout, we recommend their Sulfate-Free Respect Shampoo for a gentle wash and color protection.

$16 at Color & Co.

Revlon ColorSilk

Revlon has always been a drugstore staple, thanks in part to its hair color ranges like the ColorSilk Collection. Unlike typical drugstore color boxes, this collection excludes any use of ammonia for gloriously gorgeous hair. For a rich, shiny, hair-coddling color–we recommend ColorSilk Buttercream. This specific product will help you achieve a long-lasting color while thoroughly conditioning your locks.

$9.95 at Amazon

L’Oreal Paris

Although specializing in many personal care departments, L’Oreal’s hair dye has always been a fan favorite. It offers a great number of options when it comes to at-home hair coloring. From bold to subtle, temporary to permanent, and dark to light; their unique formula has been keeping customers satisfied for decades.

While their endless product options may be a bit overwhelming, we recommend their Superior Preference color box. This product has been their Gold Standard since 1973 and promises the fade-defying color for up to eight weeks and a superior shine system.

$9.99 at Walgreens

Clairol

Clairol offers eleven different color shades that fade true to tone. Although they offer nine different brands that provide top-rated at-home hair color, we recommend their Nice’n Easy line for permanent hair color that blocks damage while looking completely natural. The Nice’n Easy crème formula features a proprietary blend of ingredients that condition hair throughout the coloring process.

$5.80 at Rite Aid

Garnier

Garnier prides itself on producing completely sustainable and authentic products. Although this product cannot be used over existing highlights or previously treated hair, their five unique brands of at-home hair color add luminous depth and dimension to any style.

$5.99 at Target

John Frieda

The celebrity hairdresser’s revolutionary foam formula goes deep into every strand to lock in rich, salon-quality color. We recommend any tone from his Precision Foam Colour line, but th Root Blur palettes are uniquely genius. The color blending concealer palettes allow you to touch up roots instantly and on the go.

$9.27 at Amazon

Madison Reed

Madison Reed offers custom-blended hair color that’s salon-quality and made with ingredients you can feel good about. The brand provides a personal experience for permanent hair color through their online survey so they can create a unique formula made just for you. Just like all other things in life, nothing lasts forever—so they created their Color Reviving Gloss to avoid color comedown.

It’s a sheer, semi-permanent tint that gives you a visible color and shine boost for the next 6-8 shampoos. We recommend you to use this in-between coloring to refresh faded tones, so your hair looks incredible in the meantime.

$30 at Ulta

PRAVANA

This company is known for its best-selling, award-winning color collections—offering endless possibilities and ultimate customization. From deep brunette to vibrant pink, we suggest their ChromaSilk line which offers 135+ shades of award-winning silk and keratin-based creme colors that span over six different tonal families.

Arctic Fox

If you’re looking for a bright hair makeover or the perfect pastel—this is the brand for you. Arctic Fox is a vibrant, cruelty-free, vegan semi-permanent hair dye that lasts longer. It’s free of harsh chemicals and conditions your hair as you color. If you’re searching for a low-key funky look, we suggest Arctic Fox’s Ritual. Ritual is a highly pigmented rich shade, that offers a gorgeous burgundy hue while staying subtle and totally under the radar.

$13.99 at Arctic Fox

Manic Panic

We always encourage creative trends–and vibrant, high voltage hair color is in. Keeping it vegan and cruelty-free, Manic Panic has been the leader in creative hair color for over 40 years. From dyes and gels to color sprays and bleach kits—all of the wild product options will last up to a month, allowing you to feel comfortable about taking a risk.

For temporary color, we recommend any of their Amplified Temporary Hair Color Sprays, offering the brand’s most iconic and vibrant colors in a temporary spray.

$10.49 at Ulta

Joico

After you’ve stepped out of the salon, your first stop should be whatever Ulta is nearby (or on the Internet) where this top-notch brand for daily maintenance lives. Joico’s lineup is made up of mostly healthy day-to-day necessities for keeping color on point, though they also have a Color Butter that allows you to play with color without fully committing. Their newest “Defy Damage” range includes everything you need to ward off split ends and breakage, including this staple shampoo.

$18.50 at Ulta

Rita Hazan

The woman behind Beyonce’s most vibrant blonde hair moments just so happens to have her very own namesake collection, dedicated to giving us mere mortals a chance to be as vibrant as Queen Bey. Her best-sellers include this reparative treatment, a must-have for your cleansing routine.

$30 at Sephora

dpHUE

Keeping your color fresh in-between salon visits should always be a priority, and this brand makes it insanely easy. In addition to its cult-favorite range of apple cider vinegar cleansers and leave-ins, there’s also a slew of shade-specific treatments for reviving color, like this gloss for adding shine and softness.

$35 at Ulta

Overtone

The coolest part of this brand’s bright and bold product range is that care products not only nourish your strands; they also offer the opportunity to experiment with colors before going full-on permanent. For instance, this color-depositing conditioner delivers a beautiful pastel shade to platinum blonde hair, in addition to ample hydration.

$29 at Overtone

Color Wow

Whether you want to prevent hair loss, elevate the vibrancy of your color, or cover up roots, this brand has all bases covered with a range of products for extending the freshness of a new shade. Its hero product is undoubtedly the Dream Coat, a waterproofing formula that smooths out strands while blocking out humidity for up to 4 shampoo cycles.

$28 at Color Wow

Olaplex

Olaplex is a staple in most hair salons, as its products ease the discomfort that typically comes with the coloring process, especially if it involves bleach. Thankfully, the brand is now in Sephora stores, where the Hair Perfector No. 3 has become a must-have for strengthening the hair and giving it back its fullness and vibrancy post-dye job.

$28 at Sephora

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.