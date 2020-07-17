Precise Applicator Bottles for Easy Hair Coloring

If you’ve said goodbye to your salon temporarily or potentially for good, you need to make sure that you’re armed and ready for at-home hair coloring. Box kits often come with applicators, brushes and the works, but they aren’t always the most precise. You might find that color ends up everywhere but your roots or that you can’t control how much color is leaking out of the bottle. And if you’re trying to get serious about mixing up your own dye and getting creative with your hair, an applicator is a must-have. Take the fate of your hair into your own hands and buy your own dye applicator bottle.

The best hair color applicators have clear measurements, so you can determine exactly how much dye you’re putting on your hair. They’re made of durable, flexible plastic, so it’s easy to spread the color around your head. Our three picks are different sizes, ranging from 6 oz. to 16 oz. Color applicators are great to use if you dye your hair frequently and just want to do root-touch ups. The applicator has an accurate and small tip that makes coloring your roots a breeze.

1. Soft 'N Style Applicator Bottle

Measure out your color with this applicator. It can hold up to 8 oz. and has helpful half-ounce markers on the bottle, so you know how much you have left. That little red tip can be clicked onto the bottle to make sure that no dye gets spilled. You will have to pierce a hole in this bottle, but that customizable element helps you determine how much dye you want to come out at one time.

2. BAR5F Hair Color Applicator Bottle

With this set, you get three 6 oz. color applicator bottles. The tips of these bottles come pre-cut, so you don’t have to have to fuss with it. The dye squeezes out without a fight, meaning that you won’t give your hand a workout trying to force the color out of the bottle. They don’t have any lids, however, making it difficult to save any product you put in there. The three bottles are made out of durable plastic and are easy to clean.

3. Sdootbeauty Hair Color Bottle Applicator

These translucent PET and BPA-free plastic applicators can hold a heck of a lot of hair dye. Each one accommodates up to 16.9 oz. of color. These vibrant bottles are reusable, thanks to their reliable lids. After you’re done coloring your hair, you can fill them up with conditioner, shampoo or other hair care products. The bottles come in brown, green or a blue-and-green combo.