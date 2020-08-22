These Matching Hair Brush Sets Are Must-Haves

Styling your hair can be a bit of a mystery sometimes. Sometimes it comes out perfect, looking exactly how you imagined, and other times it’s a frizzy mess. It won’t smooth out or straighten no matter how many anti-frizz sprays you attack it with. If you’re getting frustrated by your hair’s inconsistency, you might want to take a look at the brushes you’re using to style it with. You might be blow-drying your hair with the wrong brush or maybe you need a multi-brush approach to calm your untamable strands. That’s why we rounded up the best hair brush sets for you.

They work on all different types of hair, from straight to curly. For decor and aesthetic sticklers, the sets all match. Whether every brush it white and rose gold or solid black, your eyes will be pleased with this addition to your bathroom. The sets usually come with two brushes and potentially combs. One of the sets we’re featuring comes with a nail file, so this truly is a hair and nails story.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Luxury Professional Hairbrush Gift Set

With this beautiful rose gold set, you receive a paddle brush, a ceramic barrel brush and a vent brush. Each brush has a gel handle, which is easy to grip for long periods of time when you’re styling your hair. The vent brush cuts down on your dry time, while the barrel brush will give you that big hair, high-volume look. The matching set is packaged in a luxe rose-gold-trimmed box.

2. 4Pcs Paddle Hair Brush, Detangling Brush and Hair Comb Set

If you need to overhaul your hair styling stash, check out this set. You get a paddle brush, styling brush, wide tooth comb and tail comb. Everything in this set is made out of anti-static carbon materials, so you won’t have to deal with puffy or clingy hair. You can detach the styling brush from the handle, so it’s easier to clean. Choose between black, pink or purple.

3. 3pcs Brush and Comb Set

This pale pink and wooden set will look great on your bathroom counter. You receive an oval cushion brush, a rat tail comb and a double-sided nail file, so your hair and nails will look perfect before you walk out the door. The brush can be used on wet or dry hair and is made with soft bristles to prevent any split ends. In addition to combing out your hair with the rat tail comb, you can use it to boost volume.