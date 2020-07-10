DIY Bleaching Products to Go Lighter At Home Without Damaging Your Hair

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to hair color, going lighter is usually something that you want to see a professional for, but if you truly feel bold enough to take the plunge on your own (and by that, we mean DIY blonding via an at-home bleach-and-tone), you need to be equipped with the right knowledge, technique and of course, products. Going blonde (or even just to a lighter brunette shade) can cause major damage—breakage split ends, and dryness to be specific, but there are ways you can lighten up your mane while also minimizing potential harm to your precious mane—and seriously, this is important because a bleach job gone wrong can leave you with gummy “cotton candy” like strands or even worse, no hair left behind at all.

Given the chemical makeup of bleach and comparable hair lightening substances (including both bleach as well as peroxide), the likelihood that you’ll see some form of damage (whether mild or moderate) is kind of inevitable, but we’ve highlighted a few safe at-home lightening products to help you combat the breakage and the brass without the help of a professional colorist.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wella Blondor Multi Blonde Powder Lightener

This purple-tinted hair bleach helps to prevent brassiness and overly warm tones in the hair thanks to counteracting yellow and orange shades without the need for a toner.

2. L'Oreal Quick Blue Powder Bleach

This blue-hued bleaching product quickly lifts (lightens) color up to seven levels with just one pass. The brass-reducing formula is also drip-free, preventing stains.

3. Schwarzkopf Professional Blond Me Premium Lift

This salon-quality bleach is perfect for transforming just about any color of hair to a shiny, healthy-looking blonde without excessive damage or risk of breakage. The dust-free formula is concentrated and easy to apply.