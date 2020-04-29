Hair Barrettes Are The Underrated Accessory Missing From Your Collection

Necklaces, jewelry, earrings, bracelets, and scarves are all among some of the chicest accessory staples every collection should have, but hair accessories often get overlooked. Hair barrettes are one of the best ways to dress up your look (and pretend like you put some effort into styling your hair) instantly. Whether you have bangs to pull back or are trying out a new dramatic, side-swept part and need some help securing it in place, these clips are a chic yet functional jewelry-accessory hybrid that adds something special to your entire get-up with minimal effort required on your part.

While a simple, metallic hair barrette is classic and refined, there are plenty of jazzed-up options to choose from as well. From pearl-adorned varieties to colorful shellac and geometric designs, there’s no shortage of stylish hair accessories to give your look an instant and easy upgrade courtesy of these playful hair barrettes. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite barrette sets that couldn’t be cuter or more affordable.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Cehomi 20-Piece Pearl Hair Clip Set

This multifaceted hair barrette set includes twenty different clip options in a wide array of styles. From simple, metallic designs to embellished pieces to glam up your look, this diverse set gives you plenty of options to choose from depending on your look and your mood.

2. Tamhoo Geomatric Hair Clip Set

This gold-toned geometric hairpin set includes twenty-six barrettes featuring an array of different unique designs, from cats to combs and lunar motifs. Each of the polished barrettes features a hollow design, letting your hair show through the style. These make a great accent piece for dressing up ponytails and half-up, half-down looks.

3. E-accexpert Pearl Hair Barrette Set

This adorable twelve-piece set features an array of gold-toned and pearl-adorned hair barrettes to give your look and hairstyle and instant upgrade with just one simple accessory. These durable and high-quality hair clips are designed to last and resist tarnishing.