The Exact Beauty Products 7 Fitness It-Girls Keep in Their Gym Bags

There’s a certain breed of women who magically seem able to maintain their post-workout glow for hours after they’ve hopped off the treadmill—the ones who seem to have been blessed with the ability to leave the gym without looking red-faced, sweaty, disheveled, and exhausted.

Whether that’s thanks to a magic gene (#lucky) or the fact that these women are pros when it comes to tossing the right products in their gym bag is up for debate, but we’re going with the latter. Which is why we’ve asked top fitness influencers and activewear designers who spend their days living and breathing exercise what beauty swag they carry with them.

Within the recommendations ahead, you’ll find the best natural deodorants (that actually work), hair ties and pins that won’t snap or pull, organic lip balms, sweat-proof makeup that won’t clog your pores, and more. Click through to see what they’re using and to shop their picks.