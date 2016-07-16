The Exact Beauty Products 7 Fitness It-Girls Keep in Their Gym Bags

There’s a certain breed of women who magically seem able to maintain their post-workout glow for hours after they’ve hopped off the treadmill—the ones who seem to have been blessed with the ability to leave the gym without looking red-faced, sweaty, disheveled, and exhausted.
Whether that’s thanks to a magic gene (#lucky) or the fact that these women are pros when it comes to tossing the right products in their gym bag is up for debate, but we’re going with the latter. Which is why we’ve asked top fitness influencers and activewear designers who spend their days living and breathing exercise what beauty swag they carry with them.
Within the recommendations ahead, you’ll find the best natural deodorants (that actually work), hair ties and pins that won’t snap or pull, organic lip balms, sweat-proof makeup that won’t clog your pores, and more. Click through to see what they’re using and to shop their picks.
Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Baby Unscented, $5; at Dr. Bronner's
Dr. Bronner's
Black Chicken Remedies Axilla Deodorant Paste, $18.50; at Nourished Life
Nourished Life
"I leave a ton of products in my bag because I typically work out mid-day with a client, so I need to be armed with the essentials for post-sweat sessions. I wash my face with a Sisley milk cleanser, apply Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, and finish off with Sisley rose toner, moisturizer, and SPF.
Keeping my skin hydrated is what I focus on most. I love to sweat for the detoxification benefits, but then I need to focus on rehydration from the inside out and the outside in. I only drink Essentia water because it’s alkaline, ionized, and hydrates eight times better than any other water on the market! Pre-workout, I wash my face with a gentle cleanser like Sisley Cleansing Milk and sometimes apply the Sisley Express Flower gel—and leave it on during my workout. Then I take a shower immediately after the workout—don’t let the sweat dry!—and tone, moisturize, and use Sisley Eye Gel. I always carry the Sisley Floral toning mist to spray on during the day for extra hydration and a fresh boost."—Anna Kaiser, AKT founder
Carbon 38
Sisley Paris Cleansing Milk with White Lily, $120; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, $80; at Dermstore
Dermstore
Sisley Paris Lotion Tonique aux Fleurs, $103; at Sisley Paris
Sisley Paris
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Defense SPF 30, $38; at Dermstore
Dermstore
Sisley Paris Botanical Eye and Lip Contour Balm, $140; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Sisley Paris Express Flower Gel Mask, $140; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Sisley Paris Botanical Floral Spray Mist, $120; at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
"I always carry body spray in my bag so that I can freshen up after yoga class, whether I’m taking a class or teaching one. My day is very hectic and I’m constantly running from place to place, and I like to stay as fresh as possible. I like Yuni products because they contain awesome ingredients, and the body spray contains essential oils. I also swear by Burts Bees lip balm—I keep it in my wallet, car, desk, gym bag, everywhere. I hate having chapped lips, and the texture of bees wax gives me life."—Jessamyn Stanley, yogi and influencer
Yuni Aromatic Body Mist, $25; at Yuni
Yuni
"I use Dermalogica's After Sun Repair and Juno face oil together as a moisturizer, and the Violets Are Blue lip balm is my everyday life-saver. I also carry blonde hair ties, three-inch hair pins in bronze, Chanel Ultra Wear Lip Colour in deep purple, and YSL Anti Cernes concealer stick in ivory beige."—Heather Anderson, New York Pilates founder
Soft 'N Style Jumbo Bronze Hair Pin Box, $10.06; at Amazon
YSL Anti Cernes Concealer in Ivory Beige, $38; at YSL
YSL
Erbaviva Jasmine and Grapefruit Travel Organic Deodorant 1 oz, $12.95; at Amazon
Amazon
Sunday Riley Juno Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil, $90; at SpaceNK
Sunday Riley
Goody Colour Collection 2mm Elastics Blonde, $5.04; at Amazon
Amazon
Chanel Rouge Double Intensite Ultra Wear Lip Colour in Deep Purple, $37; at Chanel
Chanel
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo, $22; at Sephora
Sephora
Chanel Le Blush Creme de Chanel Cream Blush; available at Chanel
Chanel
Chanel Recourbe Cils de Chanel Precision Eyelash Curler, $34; at Chanel
Chanel
"Agent Nateur deodorant always sells out at the studio. It's completely non-toxic, naturally smells good, and really works. I love supporting its creator—she made this deodorant as an art. She's a cool person with a cool creation, and she's passionate. That makes the deodorant work even better.
Also, Henné Organics lip balm ingredients are so rich and 100 percent natural that it really heals the skin. I'm a lip balm addict and I use it everywhere, including my eyebrows to shape them and on my cuticles, elbows, etc.
I use Ratrani Rose Replenishing Mist right after a workout. It smells like heaven, refreshes the face and body, but isn't so strong that it will bug the person next to you or scent the air of the room. Dr. Pratima Raichur is such a smart woman, and her products are smart and perfect in every way.
Finally, Kjaer Weis Bronzer is my no-makeup makeup. It's so easy to toss in a bag and it's all-natural, which makes it very hydrating for the skin. The beautiful, reusable packaging is like a mini sculpture."—Karen Lord, Karen Lord Pilates Movement founder
Ratrani Rose Replenishing Mist, $26; at Pratima
Pratima