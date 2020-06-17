Luxe Gua Sha Tools to Lift, Contour & Refine Your Angles in Just Minutes

Scroll To See More Images

Beauty tool, whether it be jade rollers, facial massagers, or microcurrent devices have rapidly become one of the biggest trends in skincare in recent years, and while some of them surely seem like nothing more than a gimmick suitable selfies rather than improving your complexion and refining your angles, a lot of them actually do yield some pretty impressive results. One of the latest tools garnering popularity by both beauty influencers and the professionals are gua sha facial tools. Originating from Chinese medicine, these jade, amethyst, and rose gold gadgets are used to contour the jawline, stimulate blood flow to the skin’s surface, and help promote lymphatic drainage—just to name a few benefits.

Gua Sha loosely translated to “scraping” in Chinese, but these tools aren’t exactly used to shed or scrape the skin’s surface like an exfoliant. Rather, they work to lift, sculpt, and define by way of upward, slow motions. Unlike similar tools, this one features a flat shape with a curved end, which beautifully your angles tightly allowing you to apply more pressure to the skin and therefore give you more instant results. The best part is that, while estheticians and beauty experts may swear by them, you don’t have to book a pricey appointment to reap their benefits—there are plenty of high-quality options on the market that will do just the trick without breaking the bank. See below for some of our favorite models to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Rosenice Aventurine Gua Sha Tools

This de-puffing and contouring gua sha scraping tool is designed to get your blood flowing, drain fluids to reduce facial swelling, life your jawline. It’s made from 100 percent authentic jade stone and features a thick surface for optimal results.

2. MelodySusie Gua Sha Tools Scraping Massage Tool

These luxe scraping tools are each designed with different shapes and sizes to effectively contour different parts of the face, jaw, and neckline. It’s recommended to keep the tools in the freezer for an extra de-puffing effect.

3. NICEAUTY Gua Sha Tool

Not only does this angled tool helps to release trapped fluids in the face and lymphatic system, but it also helps your moisturizers, serums, and other skincare products absorb better.