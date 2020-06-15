Classic Grey Eyeshadow for the Perfect Smokey Eye

When you’re shopping for eyeshadow, grey probably isn’t the first shade you reach for. It’s a lot more fun to play around with rose and orange hues and maybe even some blues and greens. But grey eyeshadow is actually really handy to have around, especially if you love a smokey eye look. It doesn’t have to be a dramatic one, or you prefer to go more laid-back. Light grey shadow is so pretty with a pop of white and pink.

Of course, grey shadow can be totally dramatic if you so please. Use a slate grey in the creases and apply a major wing for an eye-catching vibe. These grey eyeshadow options will help you get whichever look you choose. Pick one simple—but perfect—cream shadow to add to your beauty kit. There is also a four-shadow mini palette that says exactly where to apply each shade right on the shadow. (So easy!) Or play with 12 different white and grey shades for a variety of light to deep looks. The possibilities are endless.

Shop some of our favorite grey eyeshadows in cream and powder formulas in both matte and metallic finishes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

You might think cream eyeshadow is tough to work with but think again. This one blends beautifully with other eyeshadow shades, especially black. Smudge the lash line with black eyeliner for a sultry smokey eye.

2. Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow Quads

This mini palette includes an off-white base color, a taupe one for your lids, grey for your creases and black for liner. It’s really everything you need. The formula is silky-smooth, too.

3. BYS 12 Color Eyeshadow Palette

You already have a natural eyeshadow palette with browns and tans. This one is similar but with shades of white and grey. You can create pretty much any smokey eye with these options.