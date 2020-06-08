Green Mascara Is About to Be Your Surprise New Favorite

Early-aughts beauty trends are blowing up as of late and one of those is colorful mascara. Try a green shade for a fun update to your usual black and brown lashes. Green makes brown eyes look golden and blue and green eyes look even brighter. You’ll be surprised at how much it can switch up your look in just a few swipes. And some even come from your favorite mascara brands for volume and lift.

Choose L’Oreal Paris’ Deep Green mascara for volume and length that looks like you’re wearing falsies. It’s more subtle on dark lashes and a bit bolder on light, blonde ones. Or go all out with Splashes & Spills’ neon green mascara-and-eyeliner duo. It’s so bright, it even glows in the dark under UV lights. If you’re a little overwhelmed by the idea of green lashes, start slow into the trend with Revlon’s two-in-one eyeshadow in Green Glimmer. One side is a smooth satin hue and the other is full of sparkles. Use it as eyeliner close to the lash line.

Shop our favorite tubes of green mascara for a look that’s totally unique and all yours.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Voluminous Original Mascara

L’Oréal Paris’ popular volumizing mascara gets a twist with this Deep Green shade. The surprising shade will make your eyes sparkle. Plus, it gives you long, full eyelashes that look like falsies.

2. Splashes & Spills UV Glow Blacklight Eyeliner and Mascara Duo

You get six two-in-one mascara and eyeliner shades in this clutch set. One of which is a bright green that glows in the dark under UV lights. Don’t worry—it washes off easily and is gentle on the skin.

3. Revlon PhotoReady Eye Art Lid+Line+Lash

If green mascara isn’t your jam, try this liquid eyeshadow in Green Glimmer. One side is a satin eyeshadow formula and the other contains sparkles. It’s a super-easy way to get the look by swiping the hue across your lash line.