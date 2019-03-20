20 Gorgeous, Green Makeup Products You’ll Want to Wear Beyond St. Paddy’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

Inhale. Exhale. Throw on a cute lipstick. Though it will likely be uncomfortably cold for a couple more weeks or even months, we can kiss some of that seasonal depression away. Sweet, sweet spring is here and as far as I’m concerned, she makes winter feel like a regrettable distant memory. The start of a new season is plenty cause to celebrate, but combined with the remnants of St. Patrick’s Day, I am currently embroiled in a search for the best green makeup products, which I have decided will be the focal point of all future beauty moments.

For starters, I’m not talking about the kind of green products that are made with eco-conscious ingredients, though those are equally great and worth trying out. I’m talking makeup that is actually the color green, jade, emerald….whatever you want to call it. I’m slightly biased because this is my favorite color, but come on: it looks amazing on anyone. Plus I’ve recently noticed that there are a handful of eyeliners, shadows, lipsticks and even mascara we’re not talking about enough. From a minted double eyeshadow stick to a green brow pomade to a kale-inspired lipstick, here are the emerald dreams you don’t need the luck of the Irish to slay in.

Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Midnight Wasabi

Only Rihanna could convince us to buy this “wicked green” lip color.

$18 at Fenty Beauty

Givenchy Ombre Couture Cream Eyeshadow in Kaki Brocart

A khaki green shadow with a shimmer finish for when you want to try something dark, but not too dark.

$26 at Sephora

Shiseido Kajal Ink Artist Shadow, Liner, Brow in Birodo Green

A 4-in-1 liner, shadow and brow color that just so happens to be available in this lush hunter green.

$25 at Sephora

tarte high tides & good vibes eyeshadow palette

A 12-pan palette that includes 4 glitter and 8 creamy powder shades, including South Beach (matte melon) and Dive In (deep teal shimmer).

$39 at tarte cosmetics

Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Melted Double Ended Eyeshadows in Minted/Dinero

The newest drop from Huda Beauty includes this double-ended eye tool for applying both matte and shimmery shades in matching colors.

$25 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette in The Rebel

We’re trying not to stare too hard at the green and rose-gold shades in this beautifully-packaged palette.

$53 at Sephora

Stila Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Vivid Jade

We’re ready to straight up glisten in this ultra-shiny, super glittery liquid eyeshadow.

$24 at Sephora

Christian Louboutin Tape A l’Oeil- Metallic Eye Colour in Andalusite

This shimmery sea green shadow reminds us of the perfect beach day.

$50 at Sephora

Stila Vivid & Vibrant Eye Shadow Duo in Jade

Why wear one shade of glittery green when you can wear two?

$20 at Sephora

Kat Von D Beauty 24-Hour Super Brow Long-Wear Pomade in Lemmy

Take a risk and have fun with your brows by coloring them in this vibrant emerald green.

$19 at Kat Von D Beauty

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Chillz

Though this iridescent shadow is described as a baby blue, we’re definitely getting minty green vibes too.

$34 at Fenty Beauty

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Kale

A deep, hunter green lipstick with a super creamy, buildable finish.

$26 at Sephora

Kat Von D Beauty Studded Kiss Lipstick in Plan 9

Though this deep seafoam green dries into a matte finish, it still has a comfortable, slightly satin feel.

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Lipstick Queen Frog Prince Lipstick Mini

Don’t go around kissing any losers in this lilypad green lip color.

$12 at Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Requium

This blackened metallic teal needs just one swipe on the pout to make a bold impact.

$20 at Ulta

Dose of Colors Eyeliner in Lucky

Make a wish everytime you line your lashes with this clover green.

$15 at Ulta

2B Colours Kajal Kohl Eye Pencil in Garden

A soft, non-irritating pencil for creating intricate green lines on the lash lines.

$2.97 at Ulta

Lancome Paris Big Color Lash Top Coat in Green

Layer your black mascara with this green topper when you want to bring out your natural eye color.

$12 at Lancome Paris

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Pencil in Freak

A bright, shimmery eyeliner for anyone who wants to make a bold statement.

$22 at Urban Decay

tarte clay pot waterproof liner in camo cool

A super creamy shadow that can double as an eyeliner if you’ve got the proper application tool.

$21 at tarte cosmetics