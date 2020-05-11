Trendy Green Eyeshadow for a Celeb-Loved Look

It feels like all of a sudden celebrities and influencers started trying green eyeshadow again after taking a break from the shade. In pretty pastels, deep forest greens and bright neon hues, it’s seriously versatile. Plus, it’s easy to find a green shade that pops against your unique skin tone. There are just that many options to choose from even just in the green family.

Don’t be afraid to try the celeb-loved eyeshadow color. It doesn’t have to be ultra-bold. Try combining green with a deep shade of plum or navy to brighten up a smoky eye. Or go for a monochromatic look with all-over lid color and a swipe of green on the lower lash line. It’s gorgeous with rosy cheeks and a pink lip and looks fresh during any season.

Shop ultra-blendable green eyeshadow in matte, shimmer and glitter formulas for a variety of Zoom-ready eyeshadow looks either day or night. Choose from a palette filled with shimmer and glitter hues, a more neutral mini palette with pops of contrasting colors or a single eyeshadow in shimmery forest green. The possibilities are endless. These affordable picks are highly pigmented, too, and have minimal fallout. You can’t go wrong with that.

1. Afflano Green Eyeshadow Palette Matte and Glitter

This bold palette includes five mattes, seven shimmers and three glitters. You can create an infinite number of looks with this combination of formulas. Each is utterly blendable so it’s easy to create a Zoom-ready look.

2. Essence Cosmetics Earth Eyeshadow Palette

We love the way this nine-shade palette includes both pops of greens and wearable neutrals. Create a unique mix of eyeshadow looks by combining green with contrasting plum shadow. Don’t forget to add some shimmer right on top.

3. Maybelline New York Expert Wear Eyeshadow, Forest Green

Sometimes you want a full eyeshadow palette to help you craft a green eyeshadow look. Other times, you just want to grab that perfect pop-of-color to mix with the shades you already have at home. This shimmery forest green will look great on its own, too.