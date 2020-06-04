It’s Time to Give Green Eyeliner a Chance

You probably already have black and brown eyeliner in your makeup bag. Maybe you even have a pop of color such as lavender or pastel blue. But green eyeliner is a surprising must-have for everyone’s beauty kit. It’s both laid-back pretty and bold depending on how you choose to wear it. Plus, it makes brown eyes look more golden and blue and green eyes look brighter. It’s super versatile.

Choose a matte Emerald green eyeliner to add a bit of drama to any eyeliner look. With a glossy finish, Emerald takes on a whole new look and becomes eye-catching for nighttime. In a deep Jade hue, green eyeliner is even more wearable and a pretty alternative to brown. Try the floating eyeliner trend or create a bold cat eye, or go more subtle by smudging the lash line for a smokey effect.

Green eyeliner isn’t a trend. In fact, it’ll never really go out of style. It looks chic all-year-round with really any lipstick shade. We especially love it on its own to let the vibrant color do all the talking. Below, shop some of our favorite green eyeliner options.

1. CoverGirl Intensify Me! Eyeliner

This ultra-pigmented eyeliner in Emerald will add a surprising pop of color to any eye look. It glides on smoothly but dries quickly so it won’t smudge. But it removes easily with soap and water.

2. Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil

This Maybelline New York shade in Glossy Emerald is truly, well, glossy. Even though it’s a pencil, the high-shine formula almost looks like a liquid. It also lasts up to 16 hours.

3. Revlon ColorStay Eyeliner Pencil

This Revlon eyeliner in Jade is an ultra-wearable way to rock green eye makeup. The built-in sharpener on the opposite end allows you to get the sharpest line. Smudge the bottom lash line for a worn-in look.