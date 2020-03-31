Clutch Cover-Up Products for Gray Roots Killing Your WFH Vibe

While your roots aren’t the most important thing to worry about during self-distancing and working from home, it’s possible a little gray hair coming in is starting to drive you crazy. Don’t worry. We’ve rounded up the best gray root cover-up that will give you a little update for a Zoom meeting, Bumble video date or just because it makes you feel better. There are both temporary fixes and more semi-permanent ones with natural-looking color for all hair shades and types.

All you have to do is apply the powder using the brush or applicator right onto your hair. Make sure you part your hair where you usually do and just literally color over your grays. It can also camouflage dark re-growth on lightened or highlighted hair. You can also pull your hair up and apply the product along your hairline. Give the formula about three minutes to dry and blend it out with a brush. Don’t stress about gray hair that’s far back towards your crown that can be tough to access. If you don’t see them, chances are no one is noticing them either.

Not sure what color to choose? Always go a little darker than you think. The worst thing that happens is you get a trendy shadow root vibe. Most products come in six or seven color options, from platinum to black. Since gray hair shows up the strongest on darker hair, it’s easier to cover. When you’re ready to shampoo, the color will come right out. Shop our favorite options, below.

dpHUE Root Touch-Up Kit

Color Wow Root Cover-Up

Garnier Express Retouch Gray Hair Concealer

Madison Reed Root Reboot Color Activator

L’Oreal Magic Root Precision Temporary Gray Concealer

Rita Hazan Touch-Up Stick

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.