Gradual Self Tanners For a Natural (Not Orange) Glow

Self-tanning is probably the best way to avoid the sun’s harmful effects (for both your skin and your physical health). If you’re a fan of the bronzy glow, DIY self-tanning is the way to go. Besides, if you don’t already know, sunless tanning also offers a slow of “off label” beauty benefits to offer as well, from concealing bruises and scars and creating a subtle contour (beginners shouldn’t attempt this though). Unfortunately, finding natural-looking self-tanners that won’t leave your body and skin looking like a looking fake and bright orange isn’t exactly a fool-proof feat, which is precisely why using a gradual self-tanning product is the safest (and most user-friendly) product to try.

Gradual self-tanners let you build up your color and coverage to your desired level and color for your skin tone, rather than giving you an instant and at times, irreversible (at least for five days or so) result. And, this risk is even more heightened if you happen to have a fair to light skin tone. Gradual self-tanners are basically the most foolproof sunless formula you can get your hands—there’s nothing more risk-free on the market at the moment unless you head to a professional. Scroll through to check out our favorite beginner-friendly formulas that won’t leave you looking like a walking mishap.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Jergens Natural Glow Healthy Complexion Daily Facial Moisturizer

This gradual self-tanner is designed specifically for the face, giving your skin a subtle and buildable glow that looks sun-kissed and natural. This formula is also excellent because it contains SPF protection as well.

2. St. Tropez Gradual Tan Tinted Body Lotion

This gradual self-tanning lotion gives you a subtle glow overtime. The tinted formula also gives you an instant bronzed look that doesn’t transfer onto clothing and furniture.

3. Australian Gold Gradual Sunless Tanning Lotion

Infused with hydrating ingredients (including Vitamin C, Shae Butter, and Kakadu Plum) this creamy self-tanning lotion nourishes the skin and prevents premature fading, streaking, and discoloration.