You’re Literally Good as Gold With Shimmery Mascara

Metallic makeup, especially with a glittery finish, looks pretty on the eyes all year round. But you don’t always have the time or energy to grab glitter and glitter glue and create a whole project. That’s where gold mascara comes in. Whether worn alone or on top of your favorite black or brown mascara, it adds a pop of sparkle that feels fresh and new and not too dramatic.

We love gold mascara because it’s subtle enough for everyday wear but has an impact when you really look at the eyes. It can make any eye color look brighter. And hey, shimmer is just more fun. Choose Bella Mari’s gold mascara for volume and lift in a natural, vegan formula. Pick Golden Rose’s glittery mascara is you prefer to wear your own and just add a topcoat to your lashes. Layer it on for an eye-catching vibe.

If gold lashes aren’t really your thing, try gold eyebrow gel from Korean beauty brand Etude House. It will still give you that festive look but in a less out-there way. No matter what you choose, gold mascara is always a good idea. Shop some of our favorites below and add a gold eyeliner or eyeshadow for extra impact.

1. Bella Mari Natural Mascara

A fun pop of gold on your eyes shouldn’t cause redness or irritation. This natural mascara is free from parabens and preservatives. Plus, there are no animal products so it’s great for vegans.

2. Etude House Color My Brows

This Korean beauty brand sells an eyebrow mascara in Blondie Brown that resembles gold. If mascara is too bold, why not add a pop of color to your brows? The formula will also hold them in place.

3. Golden Rose Diamond Breeze Glitter Top Coat Mascara

If you can’t live without your usual black or brown mascara, add a gold topcoat. This shade in 24k Gold contains just the right amount of sparkle. Add shimmer to your eyes without needing glitter glue.