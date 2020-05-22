Shimmery Gold Eyeshadow to Add Glam to Any Look

What makes gold eyeshadow so unique is that it’s equal parts glam and laid-back. How? Well, it all depends on how you apply it. A light wash of gold shadow looks ultra-pretty and soft for daytime and a wet look is bold for a night out. The best part: it looks incredible on all skin tones. The trendy shade isn’t going anywhere any time soon and we’re totally okay with that.

Depending on how you like to apply shadow, what look you’re comfortable with your budget, there’s a gold eyeshadow for you. Choose a soft cream version for an easy application that feels like nothing on the eyelids. This is especially great for those with dry or aging skin. Go for a liquid formula for a bolder look that allows you to play around with where exactly you apply shadow. You can even use it as eyeliner and create a gold cat-eye that’s sure to get all the likes on Instagram. Finally, a shimmer finish allows you to wet the shadow and created that foiled, wet look we all love so much. You really can’t go wrong.

Shop some of our favorite gold eyeshadows, below.

1. Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

It’s easy to get a trendy foiled gold eye with just a few swipes of this cream eyeshadow. Use your fingers or the attached brush for easy application. It’s waterproof and long-wearing for up to 24 hours.

2. Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

Take a cue from Lady Gaga and swipe on this liquid eyeshadow for a glam night out. You can also blend it out with your fingers for a more diffused daytime look. The metallic finish is eye-catching.

3. Bareminerals Eye Shadow

This long-lasting formula features a shimmer finish. When worn dry, it’s a translucent, subtle gold. Wear it wet for an opaque high sheen that turns heads.