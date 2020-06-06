Try Gold Eyeliner for Touch of Glam this Weekend

While black and brown eyeliner is always classic, gold eyeliner is a surprisingly useful item to have in your beauty kit. It pops against all skin tones and adds a touch of glam to any beauty look. You can go subtle with gold liner and smudge the lash line or add a bold swipe for an eye-catching vibe. You really can’t go wrong. We especially love how gold liner looks with other eyeliner shades, including black (of course) and other metallics like silver.

Choose Maybelline’s Starlight Gold liner if you’re looking for a more laid-back glam. The shimmer makes your eyes sparkle but the gold hue is lighter and more subtle. On the other hand, Revlon’s gel eyeliner in 24K is exactly what its name describes: a bold, rich gold. For a long-wearing formula that’s also cruelty-free (and Leaping Bunny certified!), we love Wunder2’s Metallic Gold pencil liner. It goes on like a cream and blends out beautifully.

Shop some of our favorite gold eyeliner shades below. You’ll be surprised at how often you reach for it in your makeup bag to add seamlessly into any of your usual looks. Get ready for all the compliments—seriously.

1. Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner

Maybelline New York’s light gold eyeliner in Starlight Gold has enough shimmer to make your eyes pop. The waterproof and budge-free formula will stay put as you dance the night away. Plus, it has a self-sharpening tip so you’ll get a clean line every time.

2. Revlon ColorStay Creme Gel Pencil

This ultra-rich gold liner pops against all skin tones. It’s transfer-proof, smudge-proof and waterproof and lasts up to 24 hours. It’s the ultimate metallic.

3. Wunder2 Super-Stay Liner

We love Wunder2’s stay-on line in Metallic Gold for a pop of shine at any time. It’s smudge-proof and lasts all day. Plus, this brand is never tested on animals.