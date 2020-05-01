The Best Glueless Wigs for a Get Up and Go Routine

Wig innovation has truly elevated in recent years. Furthermore, wig wearers have gotten more creative when applying their units to make them look more realistic—this includes using glue and super hold hairspray to make lace look more skin-like. Though wigs can be great protective styles, the use of glue and other adhesives can be potentially damaging to your hairline. So much so, that wig wearers often find themselves choosing between realistic wigs and true protective styling. However, glueless wigs are an option that provides the best of both worlds.

Almost everyone who wears a wig strives for it to look as natural as possible. Though glue and adhesives do a tremendous job of making your wig mimic real hair, they’re not completely necessary. Glueless wigs do the same thing without using anything more than a wig comb and adjustable straps (preinstalled on the wig).

If you’re looking for a glueless wig to help you slay without compromising your edges, here are some of the best options.

Mayvenn Edgy Edna Straight Top Lace Short Bob With Bangs Wig

The best thing about wearing a bang wig is that there’s no need to use glue for it to look natural. The addition of the small lace closure at the top of the wig is one minor detail that helps this wig look even more realistic.

HC Italian Yaki Glueless Lace Wig

Textured wigs are slowly but surely becoming the most popular options. What wig wearers love most about this particular wig, besides its glueless nature, is its natural movement and minimal shedding.

LuvMe Hair Blonde 613 Bob Side Part Lace Frontal Wig

When it comes to slaying a platinum blonde wig, less is more. Going glueless with a blonde unit means you don’t have to worry about manipulating the lace with makeup or adhesive, which may potentially stain your blonde tresses.

BeautyForever 13×4 Pre-Plucked Lace Frontal Wigs Jerry Curl

From the color of the lace to hair density, this glueless unit from BeautyForever is fully customizable. The lace frontal on this wig allows you to part the wig however you want without ever needing a dab of glue or adhesive.

Ali Pearl Glueless Brazilian Body Wave Lace Front With Natural Baby Hair

Every true wig enthusiast will tell you that Ali Pearl is at the top of their list for affordable hair vendors. I encourage you to watch the mini-review videos on Amazon to see this wig in real-time from their customers. The way their wigs mimic the scalp is impeccable.

BEEOS Pre-Plucked Brazilian Virgin Lace Front Glueless Wig

As the weather finally warms up, it’s time to start thinking about adding a short, wavy unit to your collection. There’s something about short hair that can spice up your look in the blink of an eye. What better way to try out the look than with a simple, glueless unit?

New Star Virgin Hair Straight 4*4 Closure Wig Glueless Lace Front Wig

Long before wigs were popular amongst everyday women like myself, New Star Hair was my go-to place for affordable bundles in college. The quality and affordability were unmatched—I’m happy to see that they’re putting the same energy into wigs, including glueless units. I mean, look at this quality in action!

K’ryssma Long Brown Synthetic Glueless Lace Front Wig

If you’re curious about the glueless wig life, this affordable unit is a great starting point. Adjustable straps are your best friend when it comes to slaying a glueless unit, and this wig comes fully equipped.

