Luxe Glue-on Nails That Literally Rival In-Salon Manicures

Fake nails have come a long, long way in the past few years, making DIY manicures so much more doable. Gone are the days of having to deal with the very same flimsy faux nails you played with when you were a tween. Nowadays, glue-on artificial nails actually mimic the same look, feel, and wear time you’d get from in-salon manicures (at least, for the most part). While I’m a huge fan of the super foolproof press-on variety, the fact of the matter is that glue-on nails just tend to last a bit longer, which is precisely why they’ve become my go-to when I decide to do my own nails at home.

While there’s no denying how much I love my professional gel and powder dip manicures, in-salon touch-ups every couple of weeks can be taxing on my bank account and kind of inconvenient. And, while I know a lot of people happen to find mani’s and pedis relaxing, it’s honestly pretty challenging for me to sit still for an hour straight. With that being said, however, I love the end result of a professional manicure, and while I try my very best to re-create the salon-quality manicures at home, they never quite turn out looking as sleek—that is, until I found the right faux manicures to pop on my nails and be done with it.

No waiting for the polish to dry or waking up to creases. There are even plenty of faux nails on the market with chic nail designs and different finishes. Scroll through below to check out some of my favorite glue-on nails to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit

The once outdated French manicure is officially back en vogue, and these easy-to-apply falsies make it easy to achieve in the comfort of your own home and without the help of a professional nail tech. The petite length and square:)-round shape are perfect for those after a natural look.

2. Gold Finger Full Cover False Nails

These:: long, coffin-shaped false nails come in a variety of on-trend and super chic colors, including the gorgeous baby blue hue pictured above. They also feature a glossy gel finish for a high-shine effect.

3. Ardell Nail Addict Premium Artificial Nail Set

These bold yet elegant artificial nails are embellished with chic and super elevated nail designs, including black studs and jewels, as well as an ombre finish. These elevated fake nails look straight out of the salon.