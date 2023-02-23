The 7 Best Glossier Products to Try Now That It’s Officially at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been quite literally years coming but today, Glossier is officially at Sephora, both in-store and online. Now, you can gain those clutch points while you shop the iconic Boy Brow eyebrow gel, Cloud Pain blush and Balm Dotcom lip balm — and order them all right on the Sephora app for super-fast shipping. Plus, if you don’t have a Glossier store near you, you might have a Sephora so you can go and play with the formulas (and even get a sample) before you spend your money.

“Glossier is built on community, and Sephora is not only an iconic global retailer but also embodies our commitment to

community,” said Kyle Leahy, Glossier Chief Executive Officer, in a statement. “It is a beauty destination and the perfect partner for Glossier’s first-ever retail relationship. We both strive to celebrate the joys of beauty discovery and it’s where so many of our customers are already shopping. Before this collaboration was even announced, Glossier was one of the most searched brands on Sephora.com.”

Because there’s so much makeup and skincare, we got you started with some of our favorites, below.

Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick

This sheer, buildable matte lipstick creates that perfect blurred lip look, in nine shades.

Futuredew Facial Oil-Serum Hybrid

Wear this lightweight oil alone on a no-makeup makeup day and the light-reflecting minerals will make skin look glowy and dewy.

Glossier You Eau de Parfum

This perfume has a cult following for a reason. The warm scent has key notes of pink pepper, iris and ambrox making it a unique choice that’ll get all the compliments.

Solution Skin-Perfecting Daily Chemical Exfoliator

Gluconolactone, glycolic acid and salicylic acid work together to reduce the appearance of pores and improve skin texture.

Perfecting Skin Tint for Dewy Sheer Coverage

Choose this dewy skin tint when you want barely any coverage but a smooth, even complexion.

Cloud Paint Gel Cream Blush

Before Rare Beauty’s liquid blush, there was Cloud Paint, a sheer, buildable gel-cream blush with imperfection-blurring pigments. It comes in eight pretty shades.

Boy Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel-Pomade

This gel-pomade is one of Glossier’s best-selling products for a reason. It comes in five shades (including clear) to thicken, condition and groom brows into place.