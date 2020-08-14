Treat Yourself to These Skin Care Gift Sets

Who doesn’t love receiving a gift set? Beautifully packaged and full of brand new exciting skin care products that are just itching to be opened, gift sets are like a shiny new toy. It feels like these self-care products have been curated specifically for you—even though you know everyone can get it. The best skin care gift sets will inspire you to set an entire day aside for pampering. It gives you an opportunity to press pause on your side hustles and projects to just take a moment for yourself.

Whether you get a full basket of beauty stuff or simply a set of three products, all gift sets are exciting. There’s also no rule saying that you have to be gifted a gift set. You see it, you want it, you like it, you got it—to paraphrase Ariana Grande. Below, we have three luxe gift sets that are moisturizing and will give you glowing skin. The sets have everything from shower gel to a peeling mask. There are even picks to give some much-needed TLC to super dry hands.

1. Gift Baskets for Women, Body & Earth Spa Gifts for Her

Have an at-home spa day with this glamorous gift basket. It includes shower gel, bath salt, bubble bath, potpourri, soap, body scrub, body lotion and body moisturizer. Sunflower seed oil and Vitamin E are on the ingredients list of this set. These products are lightly scented with calming lily essential oils. This set has everything you need for a soothing day in the bath. Your skin will be clean, refreshed and hydrated.

2. Aveeno Ultimate Radiance Collection Skincare Gift Set

If your friend has been stuck in a skin care rut and is not happy with how their face has been looking lately, you can give them a boost with this skin care set. In this set, there’s a brightening daily scrub, a radiance serum and a peel-off mask, which is exfoliating and gets rid of tired skin. All of these products will work hard to give your friend that glowing skin they’ve been dreaming of.

3. Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set

Hydrate your skin from head to toe with this comprehensive gift set. If your friend has such dry hands that their skin is literally cracking, treat them to this set. It has Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Hand Salve, Lemon Butter Cuticle and Res-Q Ointment. If that wasn’t enough, the set also includes a Coconut Foot Cream and the famous Original Beeswax Lip Balm. Plus, all of these products include natural ingredients, like coconut, beeswax and Vitamin E.