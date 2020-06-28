At-Home Gel Manicure Removers That Won’t Destroy Your Nails

Scroll To See More Images

Gel manicures offer a long-lasting finish that looks shiny, glossy, and chip-free for up to three weeks or so. Unfortunately, while their long-wearing appeal is a definite bonus, removing gels from your nails isn’t exactly an easy feat. Usually, it’s advised to head to the salon and seek the help of a pro manicurist to adequately remove the polish without risking damage or breakage to weakened nails, but we all know that sometimes—whether due to a time crunch or other circumstances—-it’s not always possible. While it may be tempting to peel them off (or let’s be honest, rip them off) due to lack of patience or time, but this can lead to severe damage—we’re talking wounded cuticles, those unsightly ridges that are basically impossible to buff away, and of course, torn or broken nails.

The good news? It turns out, you actually can safely take off your gel manicure at home without destroying your fragile nails underneath with the help of a few handy products and some good old fashioned patience. These at-home gel removal kits aren’t your average acetone polish remover—they’re designed specifically to erode gel manicures without causing your natural nails to suffer as a result. Ahead, we’ve highlighted a few foolproof products to help you gentle get rid of your chipped gel manicure without causing harm.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Teenitor Nail Polish Gel Remover Tool Kit

This potent gel nail polish removal kit comes complete with everything you need to safely take off your gel manicure without causing damage. It comes with nail clips, buffers, a cuticle pusher, and soaking pads.

2. Arishine Magic Nail Polish Remover

This brush-on gel nail polish remover takes off pesky polish in just two to three minutes without the need to soak, buff, or scrape off. Simply file the top of your nail, apply the solution, and wait a couple of minutes for it to work its magic.

3. ECBASKET Gel Nail Polish Remover

Just like many professional nail technicians, this kit comes with foil designed to help you dissolve tough-to-remove gel lacquer without a nail drill or filing. It also comes with large cotton pads to speed up the removal processing time.