Head-Turning Gel Highlighter to Make Your Eyes Pop

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul and if that’s true, they’ll want to be properly accessorized. Gel highlighter for your eyes makes your peepers pop and the whites of your eyes glisten. In metallic, frost and high-shine finishes, these gel eyeliners are seriously head-turning. Gel pencils are key to have in your makeup bag because of how easy they are to use. They go on like a liquid eyeliner but are as simple to apply as a pencil. Plus, you can easily sharpen them to get a really pointy tip.

Line your eyes with cream or champagne-colored eyeliner to make your eye color—no matter what shade it is—stand out. We love connecting both the top and bottom lines for an all-over glam, or just applying a swipe of metallic across the lower lash line. You can also play around with adding gel eyeliner to your usual go-to eyeliner look. Frosty liner looks fierce next to a thick black cat-eye.

If you’re feeling especially creative, go for the floating eyeliner trend by lining your crease with color instead of your lash line. In nude and cream shades, it’s bold without being over-the-top. Shop our favorite gel highlighters, below.

1. Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Pencil

All eye colors will look bold and bright when lined with this gel eyeliner in Soft Nude. It’s more subtle than white but just as eye-catching. Plus, this formula lasts up to 16 hours!

2. L.A. Girl Glide Color Eye Liner Pencil

This silky gel eyeliner feels like a liquid but applies as easy as a pencil. Line your eyes with the Champagne hue for a party-ready vibe. The frosty finish evokes the early-2000s beauty trend that’s back and bigger than ever.

3. Wunder2 Super-Stay Liner

If you prefer metallic over frosty, this Metallic Champagne shade is your jam. The easy-glide, transfer-proof gel eyeliner goes on like butter and lasts all day. Get creative by applying this shade right next to a thick black cat-eye.