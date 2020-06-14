Ultra-Pigmented Gel Eyeshadows That Deliver Unrivaled Color Payoff

Powder and cream eye pigments may be the gold standard, but gel eyeshadows offer you intense color payoff, supreme blend-ability, and long-lasting staying power that many alternative formulas simply can’t compete with. Gel eyeshadows allow you to get the same fine-tuned and customizable results for a wide variety of looks—whether it be a neutral, barely-there look, or an intense multi-colored smokey eye. Aside from being so much less difficult to apply compared to conventional eyeshadow formulas, gels are also even quicker to apply.

Sure, if you’re going for the smudged smokey eye look, powders and creams can definitely do the trick, but for an intense and rich looking pigment, a gel product is the underrated liner formula that’s probably missing from your current makeup collection. Most gel eyeshadows are suspended in a silicone base, which makes the product glide on seamlessly and helps it to stay put all day long. Ready to upgrade from fussy and super dusty panned shadows to more customizable gel options? We’ve lined up a few of our favorite high-performance formulas that we’re sure you’ll love just as much as we do.

1. Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder Eyeshadow

This velvet-soft matte eyeshadow features a gel-to-power formula, which allows you to build and blend product without it creasing, caking, or smearing off.

2. BYS Glitter Gel Makeup Palette

This comprehensive palette features twenty different glitter-infused gel colors to give you plenty to play with and create a multitude of different looks.

3. Maybelline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo Metal 24HR Cream Gel Eyeshadow

This richly pigmented and long-wearing cream-to-gel eyeshadow formula delivers “ink technology” level, saturated color payoff while staying put for up to twenty-four hours of flawless wear time.