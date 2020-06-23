Angled Gel Eyeliner Brushes For The Perfect Wing Every Time

Scroll To See More Images

Pencil eyeliners are pretty simple to use, but while they’re a great product to blend and blur for a smokey eye or diffused look if you’re seeking a sleek and precise cat eye, french flick, or virtually any winged eyeliner look, pencil formulas simply won’t do the trick. While liquid eyeliners—whether in felt tip form or high-pigmented markers—- are the gold standard for a defined look, we all know that unless you’re a well-seasoned pro thanks to years refining your craft, or, you know, an actual makeup artist, it can be pretty tricky to apply.

The best middle ground to get the precision, detail, and definition you’re after without the mess or having to navigate your way through the inevitable challenges of unsteady hands, uneven lines, or accidentally applying too much product, is a gel eyeliner formula. However, because gel liner typically in potted packaging, finding the right brush is the key to a successful result. The best brush for most looks and eyelid shapes? An angled brush—these will help create a flawless line regardless of the formula you choose to use. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite, top-quality eyeliner brushes for the perfect line every time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sigma Beauty E06 Liner Brush

This professional-quality angled eyeliner brush features the brand’s signature SigmaTech fibers, which helps create a flawless line for both gel formulas, as well as liquid and powders.

2. 2 in 1 Black and Brown Gel Eyeliner Set

Not only does this bargain kit come with different liner brushes, but it also comes with two different gel liner formulas in both dark brown and black. One of the brushes is designed with an angled brushed, while the other has a regular tip to help you create a wide range of different looks.

3. Beauty Junkees Gel Eyeliner Brush

This multifunctional gel eyeliner brush allows you to get a straight, even, and ultra-refined line without the hassle. You can also use it to apply powder brow product or highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes as well.