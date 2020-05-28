Smudge-Proof Gel Eyeliners That Will Replace Fussy Liquid Formulas

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no denying the inherent hassle that inevitably comes along with liquid eyeliners, but let’s face it—it’s basically impossible to get the same precision and wing with (albeit easier-to-use) pencil liners. The best of worlds fall in the hands of gel eyeliners, which allow you to get the same fine-tuned and customizable results for a wide variety of looks—whether it be a bold cat eye or that covetable, barely-there French flick. Aside from being so much less difficult to apply compared to liquid formulas, gel liner is also even quicker to apply then your favorite pencil products as well.

Sure, if you’re going for the smudged smokey eye look, kohl pencils are going to be your go-to, but for a defined line, a gel is the underrated liner formula that’s probably missing from your current makeup collection. Most gel eyeliners are suspended in a silicone base, which makes the product glide on seamlessly and helps it to stay put all day long. Ready to upgrade from fussy liquid liner to gel? We’ve lined up a few of our favorite high-performance formulas that we’re sure you’ll love just as much as we do.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Eyestudio Lasting Drama Gel Eye Liner

Both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested, this non-irritating waterproof formula doesn’t smudge, fade, or transfer and lasts for up to twenty-four hours. The formula is safe for those with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

2. Inglot AMC Gel Eyeliner

This waterproof eyeliner is highly-concentrated for a bold look and long-lasting impact. Both hypoallergenic and allergy-tested, this formula delivers optimum coverage that’s ultra black with a matte finish.

3. Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner

Delivering up to twenty-four hours of crease-free and highly-pigmented coverage, this high-performance gel eyeliner is great for day to tonight makeup. It also comes with a precise brush for easy and even application.