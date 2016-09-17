StyleCaster
The Best Full-Coverage Foundations That Won’t Make You Look Cakey

Lauren Caruso
Photo: Imaxtree

You may have spent all summer trying to keep your makeup routine fairly minimal—that is, if you’ve already been blessed with flawless, poreless skin that just needs a swipe of BB cream to look Instagram-levels of perfect. But what about the rest of us with acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and all that fun redness that crops up around our nose? We crave a bit more coverage, and there’s no shame in that.

Still, foundation has a bad wrap for looking cakey, ghostly, or worse: like you’re trying too hard. Oftentimes, it can settle into fine lines or transfer to clothes, and if your makeup’s just sitting on your face and clogging your pores, you’re stuck in a seriously grim cycle of breakout, cover-up, rinse, and repeat.

Luckily, there are a few formulas that can seamlessly blur imperfections while leaving you glowy—not cakey. Ahead, the 13 best full coverage foundations to try now.

tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Full Coverage Foundation SPF 15, $39; at Ulta

Photo: tarte

L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation, $17; at Target

Photo: L'Oréal Paris

Dermablend Blurring Mousse Camo Foundation, $38; at Sephora

 

Photo: Dermablend

Kat Von D Lock-It Foundation, $35; at Sephora

Photo: Kat Von D

Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover, $39.50; at Sephora

Photo: Estée Lauder

Maybelline SuperStay Better Skin Foundation, $8.99; at Target

Photo: Maybelline

M.A.C Full Coverage Foundation, $34; at M.A.C

Photo: M.A.C

Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation Mattifying Oil Free, $56; at Sephora

Photo: Hourglass

NYX Invincible Fullest Coverage Foundation, $12; at Walmart

Photo: NYX

NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation, $48; at Sephora

Photo: NARS

IMAN Luxury Pressed Powder, $12.79; at Target

Photo: IMAN

SEPHORA COLLECTION 8 HR Mattifying Compact Foundation, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

SOAP & GLORY One Heck of a Blot Foundation, $19; at Ulta

Photo: SOAP & GLORY

