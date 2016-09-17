The Best Full-Coverage Foundations That Won’t Make You Look Cakey

You may have spent all summer trying to keep your makeup routine fairly minimal—that is, if you’ve already been blessed with flawless, poreless skin that just needs a swipe of BB cream to look Instagram-levels of perfect. But what about the rest of us with acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and all that fun redness that crops up around our nose? We crave a bit more coverage, and there’s no shame in that.

Still, foundation has a bad wrap for looking cakey, ghostly, or worse: like you’re trying too hard. Oftentimes, it can settle into fine lines or transfer to clothes, and if your makeup’s just sitting on your face and clogging your pores, you’re stuck in a seriously grim cycle of breakout, cover-up, rinse, and repeat.

Luckily, there are a few formulas that can seamlessly blur imperfections while leaving you glowy—not cakey. Ahead, the 13 best full coverage foundations to try now.