Full Coverage Concealers to Blur & Erase Imperfections With Just One Swipe

Whether you’re a full coverage devotee who swears by the finish each and every day or only reaches for these formulas for special occasions or only when your skin is acting up, having an opaque, high-coverage concealer in your makeup kit is essential for every makeup-wearer. Full coverage concealers often get a bad rap for looking cakey, feeling heavy on the skin, or clinging to dry patches. Fortunately, with the right formula for your skin types and needs, you camouflage, blend, and perfect your complexion without all of the downsides associated with these makeup products.

Tinted color correctors can work wonders on dark circles, redness, and other common skin imperfections thanks to their darkness-canceling capabilities, but frankly, it’s just one more step to add to your routine, and who has that extra time in the morning? Regardless of whether you have dry, oily, combination, or sensitive skin, there’s a high-performing full coverage concealer out there for you—trust us. So, if you’re looking for a product that covers and corrects in one simple formula, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite high-coverage options that instantly erase flaws and don’t crease or cake.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline New York Facestudio Master Conceal Makeup

This ultra-concentrated concealer is packaged with a precise squeeze tube applicator, which allows you to get the perfect amount out without making a mess. The pigmented formula feels weightless and looks natural.

2. Dermablend Cover Care Concealer

This rich and creamy high-coverage concealer is infused with hydrating ingredients to prevent creasing and over-drying. The comfortable matte formula also lasts up to twenty-four hours.

3. L'Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Full Wear Concealer

Designed with an over-sized doe-foot applicator, this full-coverage concealer allows you to conceal, contour, and highlight in one blendable and long-wearing formula.