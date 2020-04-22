7 Free Workouts Hiding in Plain Sight on Amazon Prime

My favorite way to justify skipping a workout is by telling myself that clicking buttons on the TV remote almost qualifies as an arm toning exercise. (Scrolling on Instagram counts too, right?) Jokes aside, when the majority of your time is spent at home, a gym pass isn’t exactly essential, especially if you have access to some of the best free workouts on Amazon Prime.

If you’re already using a Prime membership for everything else including audiobooks, gifts and random must-haves, you might as well take full advantage with the fitness options too. Sure, there’s always the YouTube staples like Yoga With Adriene and Instagram Live circuits thanks to gyms like Barry’s and Equinox, but Prime access will free you of intrusive commercials and live technical difficulties.

Plus, there is so much to choose from. Here’s just a sampling of the free workouts you probably didn’t even know were waiting to get queued up.

30 Days of Yoga To A New You

This month-long challenge delivers variety with certain days dedicated to mastering a specific pose or sequence.

Tone N Twerk Dance Workout

Pop it and drop it with this booty-shaking working that also focuses on toning the legs.

15-Minute Cardio HIIT 3.0 Workout

A quick high intensity interval circuit with no equipment required.

10 Minute Dance Fit Cardio Blast

A quick, sweat-inducing workout for anyone on a time-crunch.

Cardio Pilates Workout Challenge

A strengthening cardio workout suitable for all ages and skill levels.

Zumba Super Cardio Dance Party Workout

A high-energy dance party with plenty of benefits for your overall health.

Full Body Barreless Barre Workout for Beginners

No need for a fancy bar inside the house! This 30-minute class gives you the opportunity to try barre techniques without the barre itself.

