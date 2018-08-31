These Online Yoga Videos Can Save You a Trip to the Studio

We know that we should get our namaste on and at least try out a yoga class (after all, the practice is known to increase strength and flexibility and alleviate depression and anxiety). But as yoga’s popularity has risen, so has its price. And if you don’t like to get all bendy and sweaty in a group class? Well, it’s not surprising that a private lesson with a yoga instructor will cost you major cash.

Thankfully, there are a number of online yoga classes for all levels that are not only free (!) but also allow you to do yoga within the privacy of your own home. With options ranging from core-centric to short and effective to those that offer relief for specific target areas, there is something for every newbie or not-so-newbie yogi to enjoy.

Check out our list of the best free online yoga videos and then go get your om on!

Originally posted on SheKnows.