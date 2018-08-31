StyleCaster
Share

These Online Yoga Videos Can Save You a Trip to the Studio

What's hot
StyleCaster

These Online Yoga Videos Can Save You a Trip to the Studio

Brianne Hogan
by
These Online Yoga Videos Can Save You a Trip to the Studio
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images. Design: Mike Commins/STYLECASTER

We know that we should get our namaste on and at least try out a yoga class (after all, the practice is known to increase strength and flexibility and alleviate depression and anxiety). But as yoga’s popularity has risen, so has its price. And if you don’t like to get all bendy and sweaty in a group class? Well, it’s not surprising that a private lesson with a yoga instructor will cost you major cash.

MORE: Your Definitive Guide to All the Yoga Lingo

Thankfully, there are a number of online yoga classes for all levels that are not only free (!) but also allow you to do yoga within the privacy of your own home. With options ranging from core-centric to short and effective to those that offer relief for specific target areas, there is something for every newbie or not-so-newbie yogi to enjoy.

Check out our list of the best free online yoga videos and then go get your om on!

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 30-Minute Hatha Yoga for Beginners by ChriskaYoga
30-Minute Hatha Yoga for Beginners by ChriskaYoga

New to yoga? Then you’ll appreciate this gentle approach to Hatha yoga that will help ease you into your new practice.

Photo: ChriskaYoga/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Strength — 40-Minute Vinyasa Sequence by Yoga With Adriene
Yoga for Strength — 40-Minute Vinyasa Sequence by Yoga With Adriene

Looking to build muscle and burn some calories? Then you’ll want to check out this heart-pumping routine that will help trim, tone and strengthen your whole body.

Photo: Yoga With Adriene/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Hard Poses Made Easy — Intermediate Yoga With Tara Stiles
Hard Poses Made Easy — Intermediate Yoga With Tara Stiles

If you’re looking to advance your yogi skills, you’ll want to check out this video by yoga veteran Stiles who helps break down intermediate postures to help you gain confidence to tackle them in your next class.

Photo: LivestrongWoman/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | each Yoga With Karena by Tone It Up
each Yoga With Karena by Tone It Up

Dreaming of doing yoga on the beach? This 20-minute video is perfect for those who want to get away from it all with a fluid yoga workout set to the soothing sounds of the ocean.

Photo: Tone It Up/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 10-Minute Power Yoga Workout — Quick Abs & Core by SarahBethYoga
10-Minute Power Yoga Workout — Quick Abs & Core by SarahBethYoga

Don’t have a lot of time but want to work on your abs? This short workout will help you strengthen and tone your core.

Photo: SarahBethYoga/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Hip Mobility by Yoga Detour
Hip Mobility by Yoga Detour

With most of us sitting behind desks or in traffic all day, we are causing our hip-flexor muscles to shorten, leading to issues with our joints, including flexibility issues. Restore your hips and pelvic muscles with this quick but effective video.

Photo: Yoga Detour/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Foot & Toe Stretches for Happy, Healthy Feet by Brea Johnson
Foot & Toe Stretches for Happy, Healthy Feet by Brea Johnson

Our feet are often neglected and overlooked despite how much we depend on them to carry us through the day. Show them some love with this video by Brea Johnson, who approaches yoga with an exceptional attentiveness to your muscles and joints.

Photo: Heart & Bones Yoga/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Glutes by GymRa
Yoga for Glutes by GymRa

For those who want to build a bigger booty—or at least a stronger peach—you’ll want to try out this routine that will help sculpt and lift your butt.

Photo: GymRa/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Basics Workout by BeFit
Yoga Basics Workout by BeFit

New to yoga or just need a refresher with some of the most basic moves? Then you’ll want to give this easy, breezy workout a try.

Photo: BeFit/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 30-Minute Power Yoga Flow for Tight Abs & a Toned Butt by PopSugar
30-Minute Power Yoga Flow for Tight Abs & a Toned Butt by PopSugar

There’s nothing like a good power yoga flow to help you feel energized while also strengthening and toning your core and butt for an amazing two-for-one workout.

Photo: PopSugar Fitness/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Stress & Anxiety Yoga Class by Five Parks Yoga
Yoga for Stress & Anxiety Yoga Class by Five Parks Yoga

Suffer from anxiety? Help alleviate the stress with this routine that’s designed to open and stretch the areas in which we carry most of our stress, like our chest, hips and shoulders.

Photo: Five Parks Yoga W/ Erin Sampson/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 40-Minute Morning Yoga Class for Increased Energy & Focus by YogiApproved.com
40-Minute Morning Yoga Class for Increased Energy & Focus by YogiApproved.com

Kick off your morning with this energetic flow that will help get you moving and more focused so you can start your day off right.

Photo: YogiApproved.com/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Poses for Better Sex by Healthy Approach
Yoga Poses for Better Sex by Healthy Approach

Want to improve your sex life? Who doesn’t? This routine will help you increase your stamina and drive while also toning and trimming your body.

Photo: Healthy Approach/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Legs & Thighs Workout by Yoga With Kassandra
Yoga for Legs & Thighs Workout by Yoga With Kassandra

Focus on toning up your legs with this vigorous 20-minute routine that will help strengthen your glutes, thighs and hamstrings.

Photo: Yoga With Kassandra/YouTube.
STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Sculpt: Yoga for Arms & Upper Body by Brett Larkin Yoga
Yoga Sculpt: Yoga for Arms & Upper Body by Brett Larkin Yoga

There’s a reason “yoga arms” are so sought after—they’re sculpted AF. This workout will help you get those toned biceps and triceps you crave.

Photo: BrettLarkinYoga/YouTube.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door...

These 17 Photos of Open Closets Will Make You Want to Tear Your Closet Door...
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 30-Minute Hatha Yoga for Beginners by ChriskaYoga
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Strength — 40-Minute Vinyasa Sequence by Yoga With Adriene
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Hard Poses Made Easy — Intermediate Yoga With Tara Stiles
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | each Yoga With Karena by Tone It Up
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 10-Minute Power Yoga Workout — Quick Abs & Core by SarahBethYoga
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Hip Mobility by Yoga Detour
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Foot & Toe Stretches for Happy, Healthy Feet by Brea Johnson
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Glutes by GymRa
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Basics Workout by BeFit
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 30-Minute Power Yoga Flow for Tight Abs & a Toned Butt by PopSugar
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Stress & Anxiety Yoga Class by Five Parks Yoga
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | 40-Minute Morning Yoga Class for Increased Energy & Focus by YogiApproved.com
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Poses for Better Sex by Healthy Approach
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga for Legs & Thighs Workout by Yoga With Kassandra
  • STYLECASTER | Best Free Online Yoga Videos | Yoga Sculpt: Yoga for Arms & Upper Body by Brett Larkin Yoga
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share