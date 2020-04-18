11 Free Online Workouts That Won’t Leave You Bored at Home

I don’t know about you, but walking and running outside is getting real old. Don’t get me wrong, the fresh air is needed and much-appreciated when you’re doing the WFH and everything-else-at-home routine. However, spicing up the workout circuit is essential after a certain number of weeks—in my case, somewhere around four or five. Enter the best free online workout videos, because there are enough bills to pay already.

Right now, the Internet is a Mary Poppins bag of exercise methods to try. Even Billy Blanks, an actual workout legend, made a resurgence! As far as I’m concerned, that’s all the reason I need to get moving and go down a YouTube rabbit hole of TaeBo, yoga, dance, kickboxing and whatever else I can get my hands, er, eyes on. If your workout routine is as stale as mine, here is just a small fraction of the best free online workouts you can press play and follow from your living room.

(Pro-tip: Depending on the type of workout, you may want to secure equipment. Nothing too hefty though—I’m talking small-space friendly items like a yoga mat, foam roller or hand weights.)

TAE BO “For Real”

A high-energy, full-body cardio and martial arts-inspired workout that will definitely make you sweat.

Fitness Blender

A high intensity interval training (also known as “”HIIT”) workout that requires zero equipment and comes with lower impact modifications.

305 Fitness

Shake that groove thang with this cardio dance workout with head-to-toe benefits.

Jeanette Jenkins

Thanks to Jenkin’s IG videos and Hollywood Trainer Club program, you can get trained by the same person who works with a slew of celebs including Pink, Tia Mowry and Kelly Rowland.

Blogilates

A sweat-inducing arm workout you don’t need dumbbells to follow.

Crossfit

Crossfit’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove of low-cost ways to put together a circuit workout at home.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Don’t sleep on Barry’s Bootcamp’s IG TV workouts, where you can focus on working with specific workout equipment or get in a quick, full-body sweat sesh.

Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty brings the barre room to your living room with this 20-minute Instagram floor workout.

Tone It Up

The Tone It Up squad never disappoints with workout circuits that will get your blood pumping every. single. time.

Yoga With Adriene

If you want to slow things down, Yoga With Adriene is the ideal online destination for yoga and meditation.

Massy Arias

Massy’s infectious energy and straightforward workout routines may just convince you to sign up for her coaching and nutrition program.

