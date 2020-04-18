11 Free Online Workouts That Won’t Leave You Bored at Home

I don’t know about you, but walking and running outside is getting real old. Don’t get me wrong, the fresh air is needed and much-appreciated when you’re doing the WFH and everything-else-at-home routine. However, spicing up the workout circuit is essential after a certain number of weeks—in my case, somewhere around four or five. Enter the best free online workout videos, because there are enough bills to pay already.
Right now, the Internet is a Mary Poppins bag of exercise methods to try. Even Billy Blanks, an actual workout legend, made a resurgence! As far as I’m concerned, that’s all the reason I need to get moving and go down a YouTube rabbit hole of TaeBo, yoga, dance, kickboxing and whatever else I can get my hands, er, eyes on. If your workout routine is as stale as mine, here is just a small fraction of the best free online workouts you can press play and follow from your living room.
(Pro-tip: Depending on the type of workout, you may want to secure equipment. Nothing too hefty though—I’m talking small-space friendly items like a yoga mat, foam roller or hand weights.)
TAE BO “For Real”
A high-energy, full-body cardio and martial arts-inspired workout that will definitely make you sweat.
Fitness Blender
A high intensity interval training (also known as “”HIIT”) workout that requires zero equipment and comes with lower impact modifications.
305 Fitness
Shake that groove thang with this cardio dance workout with head-to-toe benefits.
Abs! Abs! Abs! Tag a friend & grab a pillow! 🔥Try these #AbExercises or pick your faves! 🔥🔥🔥30-60sec or 10-15reps, 2-3sets!💪❤️For an #AbWorkout with #instructions & #modifications for all levels log into the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com and Press Play ▶️on our #AbBlast2 #AbBlast #Pilates #PilatesCamp #Core and many more....we have 500+ streaming workouts for you to choose from & several abs/core workouts! Join our #LoveYourBody #HomeWorkout Plan! ❤️All 14Days of this plan and 500+ #StreamingWorkouts are in our #VirtualGym in the club @hollywoodtrainerclub so it’s never too late to join us! You can START TODAY from Day1! ❤️ (Song #QTip @qtiptheabstract #VivrantThing Club Mix🎶❤️) HIIT #HIITTraining #WorkoutMotivation #BodyWeightWorkout #StayHome #HomeFitness #ImmuneBooster #HomeWorkout #bodyweighttraining #core #abworkout #abexercises #Quarantine #positivity #LoveYourBody
Jeanette Jenkins
Thanks to Jenkin’s IG videos and Hollywood Trainer Club program, you can get trained by the same person who works with a slew of celebs including Pink, Tia Mowry and Kelly Rowland.
Blogilates
A sweat-inducing arm workout you don’t need dumbbells to follow.
Crossfit
Crossfit’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove of low-cost ways to put together a circuit workout at home.
Barry’s Bootcamp
Don’t sleep on Barry’s Bootcamp’s IG TV workouts, where you can focus on working with specific workout equipment or get in a quick, full-body sweat sesh.
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty brings the barre room to your living room with this 20-minute Instagram floor workout.
slide this workout into your girlfriend's DMs 😜 bc boss babe @studiotoneituptori is taking you through an amazing sculpting routine that you will love! get after it ~ Slider Lateral Lunge x 12 reps per side Slider Forward Lunge x 12 reps per side Slider Mountain Climbers x 12 reps per side Slider Knee Tuck + Pike x 12 reps Single Leg Bridge Dips x 12 reps per side Repeat entire circuit 3 times. grab your @ToneItUp Sliders at @Target or on My.ToneItUp.com 💃 #totalbodyworkout #homeworkout #fitness #toneitupxtarget
Tone It Up
The Tone It Up squad never disappoints with workout circuits that will get your blood pumping every. single. time.
Yoga With Adriene
If you want to slow things down, Yoga With Adriene is the ideal online destination for yoga and meditation.
Let’s get it tribe! Workout details: perform 3-4 sets of 8-10 slow repetitions per movement. For my at home #ma45day program: ✳️ 5 day a week routines with video tutorials for beginners, intermediate, advanced levels. ✳️ 6 weeks of nutrition with new recipes broken down by body type. ✳️ private facebook group with the warrior community to keep you accountable. ✳️ I’ll be your coach the entire program and we’ll do it together. ✳️ cash prices and giveaways for up to 10 warriors at the end of the program. Click link in bio, and join the @mawarriors community. Use MAS10 for discount. 🎶 @jbalvin @blackeyedpeas #ritmo _________________________________________________________ Volvemos con las rutinas épicas en casa [salva, comparte, y menciona a tus amigos] piernas, glúteos , y abdominales en casita. Detalles: realizar 3-4 series de 8-10 repeticiones lentas de cada movimiento. Da lo mejor de ti, y vamos a quedarnos en casa y a seguir motivados y progresando. Dale!
Massy Arias
Massy’s infectious energy and straightforward workout routines may just convince you to sign up for her coaching and nutrition program.
