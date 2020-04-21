Set a Screen Time Record With These Free Instagram Workouts

Running outside is my jam, but I admittedly enjoy scrolling and tapping my way around the Internet for workouts now that I basically have no other choice. And if it’s free, then it’s definitely for me. Most of us flock to YouTube for yoga sequences and dance routines, but the best free Instagram workouts are giving your current go-to’s a run for their money.

If you look in the right places, your Instagram feed is a sampling dish for every type of exercise imaginable. So far, I’ve bookmarked a 45-minute barre class taught in London, a couple of celebrity trainer circuit workouts and my personal favorite—a pet-friendly HIIT (high-intensity interval workout) that my cat will probably dread after I lure him over with snacks.

If you want a stream of different workouts in one spot, make StyleCaster’s Work at Home highlight your first stop. After that, scroll and squat your way through some of the best freebies below.

Equinox

Grab your resistance bands and feel the burn with this Equinox workout.

Barry’s

No equipment needed for this full-body workout with Barry’s.

Tone It Up

This coffee table circuit from the Tone It Up squad is a workout you never knew you needed.

Blink Fitness

It’s all about the abs with this short, but effective Blink Fitness workout.

YogaWorks

Sometimes mindfulness is all the exercise you need, in which case, you should press play on YogaWorks breathwork guide.

Sweaty Betty

Get your furry sidekick moving too with Sweaty Betty’s pet-friendly HIIT workout.

Anytime Fitness

If you need an energy boost in the middle of a WFH day, tap into Anytime Fitness’s 10-minute workout.

Jeanette Jenkins

Master this 8-exercise floor sequence for a perky, lifted backside.

Shauna Harrison

Grab a yoga mat and dumbbells to try this yoga flow with some strengthening moves built in.

Peloton

Get into fighting shape with this introduction to shadowboxing from a Peleton trainer.

Massy Arias

All you need is a positive attitude and plenty of grit to take on Massy Arias’s zero equipment workout focused on the lower body.

Lita Lewis

Lewis’s simple, but effective leg exercises will help strengthen and sculpt those thighs and calves.

Alicia Archer

If you’re looking for new ways to utilize resistance bands and yoga blocks, Archer’s full-body circuit workout will spice things up.

PsycleLondon

If you’ve never tried a barre class, this 45-minute set with Maria Eleftheriou is a great (and sweat-inducing) primer.

