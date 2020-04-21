Set a Screen Time Record With These Free Instagram Workouts

Running outside is my jam, but I admittedly enjoy scrolling and tapping my way around the Internet for workouts now that I basically have no other choice. And if it’s free, then it’s definitely for me. Most of us flock to YouTube for yoga sequences and dance routines, but the best free Instagram workouts are giving your current go-to’s a run for their money.
If you look in the right places, your Instagram feed is a sampling dish for every type of exercise imaginable. So far, I’ve bookmarked a 45-minute barre class taught in London, a couple of celebrity trainer circuit workouts and my personal favorite—a pet-friendly HIIT (high-intensity interval workout) that my cat will probably dread after I lure him over with snacks.
If you want a stream of different workouts in one spot, make StyleCaster’s Work at Home highlight your first stop. After that, scroll and squat your way through some of the best freebies below.
@orartzi leads you through Band Burn by Equinox. A cross between Pilates and Barre, this class builds lean muscle, fine tunes posture, and increases mobility. Squat, push, pull, lunge, and roll your way through precisely timed intervals, setting your posterior chain—and your results—on fire.
Equinox
Grab your resistance bands and feel the burn with this Equinox workout.
Barry’s
No equipment needed for this full-body workout with Barry’s.
grab a towel and....your coffee table 😜 your girl @studiotoneitupstef is taking you through a workout right in your living room! let's do this ~ • Incline Lunge x 10 reps per side • Tricep Dips x 10 reps • V Sit Crunch + Tap x 10 reps per side • Incline T Push-Up x 10 reps per side • Incline Plank Knee-to-Elbow x 10 reps per side Incline Half Burpee x 10 reps per side Do entire circuit 3 times through! Check in with us once you're done #TIUteam 📲 For full-length workouts just like this, download your #TIUapp 🏋️♀️ it's free til April 22nd for all new members, just search for "Tone It Up" on the AppStore or GooglePlay 😘 xxo
Tone It Up
This coffee table circuit from the Tone It Up squad is a workout you never knew you needed.
Blink Fitness
It’s all about the abs with this short, but effective Blink Fitness workout.
YogaWorks
Sometimes mindfulness is all the exercise you need, in which case, you should press play on YogaWorks breathwork guide.
Spending a lot of time with your furry friend? 🐕 Why not take it to the next level + get them involved in your workout like @itsanniebean ⠀ ⠀⠀ ➡️ Jog on the spot⠀ ➡️ Fast Feet⠀ ➡️ Side to Side Floor Taps⠀ ➡️ Skaters⠀ ➡️ Squats⠀ ➡️ Lunges⠀ ➡️ Plyo Lunges⠀ ➡️ Star Jumps⠀ ⠀ #iamasweatybetty
Sweaty Betty
Get your furry sidekick moving too with Sweaty Betty’s pet-friendly HIIT workout.
Anytime Fitness
If you need an energy boost in the middle of a WFH day, tap into Anytime Fitness’s 10-minute workout.
Booty Work! Tag a friend & give these booty & lower body exercises I did with @so_manti (shot before #prequarantine ) a try or pick your faves! 🔥🔥🔥15-20reps, 1-2sets! ❤️Round2 of our 14Day #LoveYourBody Home Workouts starts this Monday April 20th in the Club! @HollywoodTrainerClub.com www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com ❤️For a full 30min #LowerBodyWorkout with #instructions & #modifications for all levels log into the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com and Press Play ▶️on our #LowerBodyBlast and many more....we have 500+ streaming workouts for you to choose from & several abs/core workouts! ❤️Join our #LoveYourBody #HomeWorkout Plan! 2nd Round starts this Monday April 20th! ❤️All 14Days of this plan and 500+ #StreamingWorkouts are in our #VirtualGym in the club @hollywoodtrainerclub so it’s never too late to join us! You can START TODAY! ❤️(This was short pre #SocialDistancing and #prequarantine) #WorkoutMotivation #BodyWeightWorkout #StayHome #HomeFitness #ImmuneBooster #HomeWorkout #bodyweighttraining #buttexercises #legexercises #athomeworkouts #Quarantine
Jeanette Jenkins
Master this 8-exercise floor sequence for a perky, lifted backside.
One of my favorite things to do is play around with movement — pull principles and patterns from one modality and mash that sh!t up with another modality. This is why I like to train in so many different ways on a regular basis. - I’ve been dying to do this with some strength moves and flow. I know this sounds like what I always do, but specifically with dumbbells. Well, finally, I made a video of what I was envisioning in my head with this blend. This is part 1 of 3 blocks of this blended pattern. - Here’s how it goes: • W͟A͟R͟M͟U͟P͟ - yoga based with world’s greatest stretch from strength & conditioning mixed in • S͟T͟R͟E͟N͟G͟T͟H͟ B͟L͟O͟C͟K͟ 1͟: Dumbbell moves - full body. Right side. • F͟L͟O͟W͟ B͟L͟O͟C͟K͟ 1͟: A mini yoga flow (no DBs) based on the same movement patterns as the strength block. • R͟E͟P͟E͟A͟T͟ S͟T͟R͟E͟N͟G͟T͟H͟ B͟L͟O͟C͟K͟ 1͟: Left side. • R͟E͟P͟E͟A͟T͟ F͟L͟O͟W͟ B͟L͟O͟C͟K͟ 1͟: Left side. - You can repeat this whole sequence as many times as you want. - Let me know what you think!! I’ve got BLOCK 2: STRENGTH & FLOW and BLOCK 3: STRENGTH & FLOW in the cue if you like this sequence. - ♥︎ double tap if you’re into this blend! 🔖 save it to try later 👇🏽 Comment below if you want the other blocks to make the full workout 🙋🏻♀️. Or if you have questions. @ your friends who like the 🏋🏻♀️ with their 🧘🏻♀️! - #muscleandflow #dumbbellworkout #yogastrength #stayhome #playinside 👖 @nike / @nikewomen
Shauna Harrison
Grab a yoga mat and dumbbells to try this yoga flow with some strengthening moves built in.
Peloton
Get into fighting shape with this introduction to shadowboxing from a Peleton trainer.
NO EQUIPMENT LOWER BODY 🍑 CENTRIC WOD [tag a friend, share, and save for later] Hit the Like button to let me know what I should post more of. Workout details: perform 3-4 sets of 10-12 repetitions per movement. Pair two movements to be done back to back with no rest in between. ❇️ Important Cues: Table top bridge: tuck the hips under while squeezing the a tick pillow/towel. Push away from the floor with the heels of your palms. Lying cobra: squeeze your coconuts and pause for a few seconds. Elevated squats: take 5 seconds to find your deepest squats and 5 seconds to come up without fully standing up. Lying adduction: hold it at the top for a couple of seconds. Exhale and engage your core. Side lying abductions: push away from the floor with that bottom knee to find glutes. For my #ma45day program click link in bio, you can still join my at home program. 🎶 @therealeve ____________________________________________________ ENTRENAMIENTO DE PIERNAS Y GLÚTEOS SIN EQUIPO EN CASA [menciona a un amigo, compartelo, y guarda para más tarde] Dale a me gusta para hacerme saber qué debo publicar más. Detalles del entrenamiento: realiza 3-4 series de 10-12 repeticiones por movimiento. Empareja dos movimientos para realizarlos de forma consecutiva sin descanso entre ellos. ❇️ Señales importantes: Puente mesa: mete las caderas hacia tu pelvis mientras aprietas la almohada / toalla. Empuja lejos del piso con los talones de tus palmas. Cobra: aprieta tus cocos y pausa unos segundos. Sentadillas elevadas: toma 5 segundos para encontrar tu sentadillas más profunda y 5 segundos para levantarte sin ponerte de pie por completo. Tabla lateral con aducción : contrae durante un par de segundos. Exhala y contrae los abdominales. Aducción laterales: empuja lejos del piso con la rodilla inferior para encontrar glúteos. Dale!
Massy Arias
All you need is a positive attitude and plenty of grit to take on Massy Arias’s zero equipment workout focused on the lower body.
Simple yet effective #legexercises you can implement to your daily routines #athome. Tighten and tone those thighs, hamstrings and glutes performing 20x reps of each (20x each side) for 2-4 rounds. Rest only for 90 seconds between each round, doing so will keep you in the #fatburning zone! Song: Not For Long, B.o.B Tank: @thickathleticsapparel #athomeworkouts #legworkout #sweatwithlita #thickathleticsapparel
Lita Lewis
Lewis’s simple, but effective leg exercises will help strengthen and sculpt those thighs and calves.
Hey frenzzzz! I wanted to share what I’ve been doing to change up variations with traditional bodyweight exercises. I don’t have super heavy weights, so I need to rely on high reps and bigger range of motion to make these exercises challenging. Reverse Lunge Step Up | 30 per side Deficit Push-Ups | 20 Single Arm Quadruped Pull | 20 per side Single Leg Abduction | 30 per leg Double Leg Stretch | 20 Handstand (something skill based) Rinse and Repeat for 3 rounds! What have been your favorite ways to revamp exercises? I have to figure out what I need to do tomorrow! 🤣 @supershe crop is 50% off their online shop! Take a look 🙆🏽♀️✨ . . . #bodyweighttraining #homeworkouts #stepups #lunges #bodyweightexercises #bodyweightworkout #singlelegstrength #pushupseveryday #supershe #kinkysweat
Alicia Archer
If you’re looking for new ways to utilize resistance bands and yoga blocks, Archer’s full-body circuit workout will spice things up.
PsycleLondon
If you’ve never tried a barre class, this 45-minute set with Maria Eleftheriou is a great (and sweat-inducing) primer.
