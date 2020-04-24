Twerk Like No One’s Watching With These Free Dance Workouts

There’s a cardio workout and then there is a dance cardio workout. Guess which one I like more? Besides my standing date with an outdoor jog every week, my favorite way to break a sweat in the house is by throwing on my favorite pair of biker shorts, a matching sports bra, and queueing up one of the best free dance workouts. Nothing beats trying to twerk and drop it low like Megan Thee Stallion in the comfort of my own home. If only my knees were as strong as hers.

But wishful thinking aside, YouTube is where you go for an introduction to belly dancing, Zumba, Bollywood, and literally every other dance style you can think of. Though dancing is a workout in and of itself, I appreciate choreography combined with exercise moves or methods, like HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and yoga. If you’ve yet to make plans for the next few days—besides binging yet another Netflix show—here are some free dance workouts to get you moving off the couch.

Pamela Rief 15-Minute Dance Cardio Workout

A quick, calorie-burning workout for people on a time-crunch.

Selena Watkins 30-Minute Caribbean Workout

Grab a flag and turn up in your living room to this soca-inspired workout.

Afrifitness Afrobeats Dance Workout

Leave ample time for a warm-up and cool down before getting your heart rate up with this Afrobeats dance party.

Dance #LIKENINA

Actress Nina Dobrev joined forces with Reebok and Les Mills for this 40-minute jam sesh.

Strong by Zumba 30-Minute Class

A head-to-toe workout that blends strengthening poses with Zumba dance moves.

Leilah Isaac Flat-Belly Standing Abs

Activate your sexy with this 15-minute belly dancing workout.

Dance With Deepti Bollywood Dance Fitness Workout

Pretend you’re on the big screen with this medium intensity, low impact workout that’s actually Bollywood-inspired choreography.

Joseph Corella’s 567 Broadway Cardio Dance to Annie

Sweating to the oldies—Broadway oldies, like Annie, to be more specific. Jazz hands!

SassClass #SassAtHome

It’s getting hot in here, literally and figuratively, if you decide to take on this sexy stiletto workout at home.

305 Fitness Lit Hip Hop Dance Workout

The dance studio is doing live (and free) YouTube workouts every morning and evening, but you can also hit play on one of their many hip hop circuits.

MYLEE Dance Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now Workout

MYLEE workouts make you feel like you’re in an actual music video.

Fit Body by Ashley

This one-hour cardio workout is not for the faint of heart. Prepare to sweat.

The Studio by Jamie Kinkeade 20 Minute Dance Cardio HIIT Workout

I need to catch my breath after just watching this 20-minute cardio blast.

Nicole Steen Tone N Twerk Dance Workout

If you have an Amazon Prime membership, this toning workout is free to play over and over so you can master some booty moves.

