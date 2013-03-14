Meet Your Match: The Best Liquid Foundations, Period

The beauty equivalent of the Quest for the Holy Grail is finding the best liquid foundation. Not only do you need to nail the right color, but it needs to have the right coverage, the right benefits and, well, any added bonuses like oil absorption and luminosity are always welcome.
Well, look no more. We’ve rounded up our top contenders for the best liquid foundations out there in every formula for every skin type, tone and query. If you’ve ever wondered which formula is best for you, you’re bound to find your match in this roundup. Grab a rose and get ready to meet your best match, Bachelorette-style.
One of the things we want in a good foundation is coverage, but when it comes to added bonuses a luminous glow top the list. The gorgeous, lightweight foundation gives soft, even coverage and gives an airbrushed look that masks imperfections and reflects light for a gorgeous, lit-from-within look.
Stila Illuminating Liquid Foundation, $38, nordstrom.com
Those who have acne will celebrate this amazing liquid foundation with an oil-free formula that gives even coverage and is packed with medicated nutrients to help fight future breakouts. It also neutralizes redness and looks so natural you'll be absolutely amazed.
Clinique Acne Solutions Liquid Makeup, $27, nordstrom.com
Get ready for your closeup with this liquid foundation that gives complete coverage with an oil-and-fragrance free formula that mimics your best natural complexion. It also contains SPF 20, so day or night, it's got you covered for even the most random photo moments.
Revlon PhotoReady Makeup, $13.99, drugstore.com
From one of the beauty industry's innovators of the flawless face comes an innovative full-coverage foundation that is oil-free, non-drying and lightweight. It minimizes the look of pores and won't settle into imperfections. It's like a new face in a bottle.
Laura Mercier Oil-Free Supreme Foundation, $43, sephora.com
Swear you can't find a foundation that matches your skin tone? Look no further: MAC has you covered with this innovative demi-matte formula that delivers medium coverage, broad-spectrum UVA/UVB coverage and delivers flawless color that's never chalky or ashy on darker skin tones. It also absorbs excess oil and smoothes skin. In short, it's perfection in a bottle.
MAC Matchmaster SPF 15 Foundation, $33, maccosmetics.com
For those who have dry skin and need a touch of miracle moisture comes this nourishing formula crafted with maracuja oil, which reduces redness, irritation, and inflammation - perfect for sensitive or dry skin. It gives full coverage and will leave your skin silky smooth.
Tarte Maracuja Miracle Foundation 12-Hour Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $30, sephora.com
With multiple shades for all skin tones, this foundation goes on velvety-smooth and gives flawless coverage with one of the most comfortable, am-I-really-wearing-foundation type feels in the industry. It can go for 24-hours without the need for retouching, so if you've got a long day with no time to touch up your makeup, this is definitely your best foundation.
Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Foundation, $45, bergdorfgoodman.com
A foundation that's actually good for your skin? Yes, please! This vitamin-packed foundation contains sources of alpha hydroxy acid (a natural exfoliator to help skin turn over), orange and lemon extracts, and vitamin C for a formula that will perfect - and make even more perfect - your pretty face.
mark. Got the Goods Multi-Benefit Foundation Lotion SPF 15, $18, meetmark.com
Skin looking a little tired or dehydrated? Try switching to this formula with a radiant, light-reflecting powder to help give a soft, airbrushed look to skin while active ingredients including rose apple leaf extract infuse much-needed moisture for up to 24 hours. It's like a tiny face vacation with lifting and firming results.
Shiseido Radiant Lifting Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 17, $45, sephora.com
Looking for sheer coverage that will leave skin positively glowing? Leave it to NARS to come up with this makeup bag staple that evens skin tone, brightens and contains skin-softening ingredients that will leave your skin underneath hydrated and softer with every use.
NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $44, narscosmetics.com
Those with oily and/or acne-prone skin will love this innovative, oil-free liquid-powder formula that leaves a gorgeous matte finish with great longevity and a velvety finish that is ideal for oily or blemish-prone complexions. In 16 shades, it's actually been proven to reduce the appearance of acne marks and the frequency of breakouts. We're hooked.
Hourglass Immaculate Liquid Powder Foundation Mattifying Oil-Free, $55, sephora.com
Looking for a drugstore brand to perform like a high-end makeup label at a quarter of the price? This gorgeous foundation has concealer and primer built in for a flawless complexion that stays right where you put it. Smooth, even coverage in a multitude of shades that even has SPF built in. In short, it's a little slice of awesome.
CoverGirl Outlast Stay Fabulous 3-in-1 Foundation+ Broad Spectrum SPF 20, $7, drugstore.com
For those who like a flawless finish who don't actually like the feel of foundation, this ultra-lightweight formula is perfect, allowing for a beautiful demi-matte finish that is practically weightless. With light-diffusing spheres that gives that retouched look live and in photos, this is one of our favorite foundations for when you want to look and feel like you're not wearing any makeup at all.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Ultra Definition Liquid Makeup, $39, sephora.com
L'Oreal Paris has come up with a fantastic way to get your true match based on not only your skin color but the actual tone of your skin (as in warm, cool or neutral.) This super-blendable (hence the name) foundation has a fantastic oil-free formula, goes on smooth and easy, and stays put until you take it off.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Super Blendable Makeup SPF 17, $11.49, drugstore.com
This amazing formula from one of the beauty industry's biggest brands is a truly innovative formula that allows your skin to breathe, leaving skin translucent and flawless coverage that allows your own natural high and low tones to shine through, only better. With the right amount of SPF and no oils and waxes, this truly long-lasting formula is one of the best.
Maybelline Fit Me! Liquid SPF18 Foundation, $6.99, drugstore.com