The Best Foundations for Eczema

If you suffer from eczema, you know that not only just how hard finding gentle and non-irritating skincare products can be, but when it comes to foundation and other complexion products, the hunt to find safe products that won’t trigger a flare-up becomes even more of a struggle. Foundations can often be the culprit of a slew of undesirable skincare conditions, from clogged pores and breakouts to excess oil production and everything in between.

However, if you have eczema, they can also be the cause of exacerbated symptoms, including redness, rashes, and inflamed skin. The key to choosing an eczema-safe foundation is opting for formulas that are free of common irritants, like synthetic fragrances. If you’re looking for a decent foundation that effectively conceals redness, rough patches, and inflammation without causing even more of these things, we’ve rounded up a few formulas that won’t cause your skin to freak out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Phoera Matte Oil Control Concealer Foundation Cream

This full-coverage foundation dries down to a natural matte and covers up the signs of an eczema flare-up without making symptoms worse or clogging pores.

2. Dermablend Flawless Creator Multi-Use Liquid Foundation

This weightless foundation is formulated with concentrated pigments to give you full coverage without looking cakey or oily.

3. Avene Eau Thermale High Protection Beige Tinted Compact

This compact foundation is not only super convenient for on-the-go application and mid-day touch-ups, but the gentle and non-irritating formula is also suitable for sensitive skin and those with eczema.