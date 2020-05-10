Hydrating Foundations For Dry Skin That Won’t Cling to Dry Patches

If you have dry skin—whether only occasionally or all the time—you’re probably aware of the difficulty of finding a foundation hydrating enough to avoid clingy to your dry patches and emphasizing the cracks and creases can be. Regardless of how many rich creams you layer underneath your base, by mid-day all of the cracks inevitably begin to peek through, leaving your skin feeling tight and dry and your foundation shamelessly settling into all of your dry patches.

Opting for a hydrating BB cream or tinted moisturizer is a safe bet for those with dry skin, but if you’re looking for more than just a subtle wash of coverage, these formulas simply will not cut it. Fortunately, with the right foundation, you’ll be able to wave goodbye the crustiness and flakes, without having to compromise on the level of coverage you’re looking for. When opting for a hydrating foundation for dry skin, you’ll want to avoid anything emblazoned with “oil-controlling” or “matte” on the bottle. Instead, formulas that advertise “luminous finish” “dewy glow” and other related terms, are likely going to be less drying and a better choice. Scroll through to check out our favorite moisturizing foundations for dry skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

This medium-coverage, buildable foundation was formulated superficially for those with dry skin. It’s infused with hydrating vitamin E to give you lasting moisture all day long and a luminous, dewy sheen, all without feeling greasy.

2. TOUCH IN SOL Advanced Real Moisture Liquid Foundation

This moisturizing foundation nourishes and hydrates the skin without leaving a slip-in-side effect or transferring onto clothes. The long-lasting formula there’s to the skin and doesn’t smudge, smear or settle into fine lines and dry spots.

3. Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin

For those who have dry skin but are also sensitive to oil, this long-lasting foundation is perfect. It lasts up to twenty-four hours without caking or creasing and doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight or dry.