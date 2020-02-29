Skincare-Infused Foundations That Multitask

Scroll To See More Images

I absolutely live for multitasking beauty products—they save time and cut down on the fuss factor. While foundation, concealer, and other complexion-enhancing face products tend to get a bad rap for being pore-clogging and breakout-inducing, there are surprisingly plenty of makeup-skincare hybrids infused with skin-loving active ingredients that not only help to conceal your imperfections, but that actually improve them over time. These multipurpose foundations not only help you fake perfect skin, but they can actually help blast away breakouts, soften the appearance of fine lines, erode uneven texture and brighten up a dull complexion with continuous use.

Now, we’re certainly not suggesting that you should completely swear off your normal skincare line-up in lieu of these skin-enhancing bases, but if you’re going to wear one anyway, why not opt for one that’s super-charged with built-in skincare benefits? Rather than relying on makeup to disguise our flaws, it seems logical to invest in a product that will actually reduce the need for foundation by tackling common skin woes. Check out some of our favorite bases that not only camouflage redness, acne, and fine lines, but also help to get rid of them while they’re at it.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Covergirl & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation

This 3-in-1 foundation-serum hybrid contains a blend of hydrating and anti-aging ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and vitamin E to soften the appearance of line and retain moisture. It also evens out the skin and diffuses the appearance of wrinkles and pores for a flawless canvas.

2. Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Acne Fighting Foundation

This classic blemish-erasing (and preventing) oil-free foundation contains acne-fighting salicylic acid to help keep breakouts at bay and refine enlarged pores. This lightweight, buildable formula controls shine and oil throughout the day without overdrying the skin.

3. IT Cosmetics Your Skin but Better CC Cream

This skin-perfecting cream isn’t like other BB and CC creams on the market—it delivers the same SPF defense and imperfection-busting active ingredients while giving you some serious coverage. It’s been my favorite complexion product for two years, and I simply cannot live without it.

4. Exuviance CoverBlend Skin Caring Foundation SP

This skincare-makeup two-in-one is formulated with a blend of anti-aging ingredients, including Polyhydroxy Acid Gluconolactone and antioxidants. The light to medium coverage product sits comfortably on the skin and offers all-day coverage.

5. Revlon Photoready Candid Foundation

This protective foundation is formulated with anti-pollution, anti-blue light, and antioxidant active ingredients to protect the skin’s delicate barrier from premature aging. The weightless product glides onto the skin like a moisturizer and dries to down a satin, natural finish that lasts all day.