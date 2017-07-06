StyleCaster
The 7 Absolute Best Foundations for Oily, Shiny Skin

The 7 Absolute Best Foundations for Oily, Shiny Skin

The 7 Absolute Best Foundations for Oily, Shiny Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

Ah, there’s nothing quite like summer—the air is warm, the flowers are blooming, and your mornings are spent meticulously applying makeup only to show up to work with all of it dripping down your sweaty face. Basically, summer for anyone with insanely oily skin can be a full-on nightmare. But, we refuse to let the beauty-obsessed of the world spend a full season living in fear of wearing makeup during warmer months, which is why we searched far and wide to find the seven best oil-free foundations that not only mattify shiny skin, but truly stay put, no matter how hot it gets outside.

And before you call us crazy (we get it, slathering on an entire face of foundation seems like the last thing you want to do right now), we’re telling you firsthand that a smooth, matte canvas that won’t smear or smudge is the solution to wearing any makeup this summer. Don’t worry, we’re not talking about pore-clogging, zit-causing formulas, because we’ve found game changers that won’t cake or crack, like a lightweight, yet full-coverage foundation stick from Lancôme, and a sweat-proof, liquid foundation from Revlon. Shop all seven of our picks, ahead, and prepare for a summer where the living is *actually* easy.

 

1 of 8
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Revlon Colorstay Makeup For Combination/Oily Skin
Revlon Colorstay Makeup For Combination/Oily Skin

Revlon Colorstay Makeup For Combination/Oily Skin, $9.69; at Target

Photo: Revlon
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup
Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup

Clinique Stay-Matte Oil-Free Makeup, $24; at Clinique

Photo: Clinique
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Garnier 5-in-1 Miracle Perfector BB Cream Oil
Garnier 5-in-1 Miracle Perfector BB Cream Oil-Free

Garnier 5-in-1 Miracle Perfector BB Cream Oil-Free, $12.99; at Garnier

Photo: Garnier
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Mac Studio Fix Fluid
M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid

M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid, $28; at M.A.C

Photo: M.A.C
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Lancome Paris Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick
Lancôme Paris Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick

Lancôme Paris Teint Idole Ultra Longwear Foundation Stick, $42; at Lancome Paris 

 

Photo: Lancôme Paris
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free + Balance Stick Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free + Balance Stick Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me Shine-Free + Balance Stick Foundation, $8.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
Best Foundations for Oily Skin-Lorac Porefection Foundation
Lorac Porefection Foundation

Lorac Porefection Foundation, $38; at Lorac

Photo: Lorac
Girl Glowing Pretty Skin
Photo: ImaxTree

