Non-Greasy & Shine-Controlling Foundations For Oily Skin

If you have oily skin, shine has probably become you (sadly) have had to come to terms with—regardless of how many oil-controlling skincare products you tested out. When it comes to foundation and complexion products, matte formulas are often the go-to for those with an incessant “glow.” Unfortunately, wearing a heavy, oil-controlling foundation with a flat-matte finish can feel uncomfortable and cakey—especially if you know you’ll be sweating more than average.

These heavier foundations can be problematic for your skin because when our skin’s oil production reaches its peak high, pores become open up more, which can lead to exacerbated skin congestion, increased texture, and blemishes. Opting for an oil-controlling and non-comedogenic formula is essential if you’re prone to looking like an oil slick by mid-morning.

These oil-absorbing formulas are not only great because of their ability to nix excess shine, but they’re also great options for those who prefer a higher-coverage foundation look, but don’t exactly love the often heavy feeling or cakey looking result that comes with them. Here are some of our favorite affordable options for oily skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

This weightless liquid foundation leaves skin with a natural-looking, comfortable matte finish. It absorbs excess oil throughout the day, and refines the look of enlarged pores with over-drying or settling into texture and fine lines.

2. Neutrogena SkinClearing Foundation

This oil-free foundation helps to prevent and treat blemishes and blackheads without causing peeling or cracking. The silky-smooth formula glides on the skin evenly and gives you a flawless, medium to full coverage finish.

3. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation

This mattifying foundation controls oil like a dream, and the long-wearing and transfer-proof formula provides flawless coverage for up to twenty-four hours. This foundation is not only great for oily skin, but it’s also safe for sensitive skin as well.