The 5 All-Time Best Foundations for Dry Skin, According to the Internet

Sure, finding the perfect foundation—shade, formula, finish, price—is one of the defining struggles of the first world any day of the week, but one way to make the hunt even more difficult is to have a skin type that doesn’t fall under the umbrella of “normal”… and don’t we all?

Oily, dry, combination, acne-prone, whatever it may be, all skin types can present a problem at one point or another. For a complexion that stays thirsty, dry patches, sensitivity, and flaking rank high at the top of the list, and once foundation gets involved, the risk of enhancing those features rather than hiding them is very real.

Because displaying your dry patches to the world sounds like a good idea to exactly no one, these five tried-and-true foundations come pre-approved by Reddit users who know what’s up. Pick a shade—and a price point—and give ’em a try.