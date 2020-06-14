Powder Foundations That Make The Best Foundation Alternatives

Scroll To See More Images

Powder foundation is definitely having a moment right now, especially because they often make such a great alternative to liquid and cream foundations—they’re less messy and far more portable. Unfortunately, the one major downside to powder formulas is that they can often leave your skin looking dry and cakey. If you’re looking for a multi-functional, one-stop-shop sort of a product, we’ve discovered some full-coverage powder foundations that actually conceal, blur, and smooth all on their own.

While powder foundations may not fully replace your traditional foundation collection, they make for the ultimate alternative—especially for touch-ups throughout the day, absorbing excess oil and sebum, and being the most compact and travel-friendly option you’ll probably ever find.

Sure, while powder formulas are generally considered to be exclusively suitable for oily and combination skin types, these next-generation foundations are capable of complimenting textured, extra-dry, and mature skin types as well thanks to innovative formula upgrades, including the addition of hydrating skincare ingredients and light-diffusing pigments.

1. Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Powder Foundation

This powder delivers opaque full coverage with just two or so coats. It’s super finely milled and soft, so there is a lot of dust kickback when you apply it, but once on the skin, it feels comfortable and breathable.

2. Wander Beauty Wanderlust Powder Foundation

This powder foundation glides on the face smoothly and can be built up to full coverage with a second layer. It absorbs excess oils and combats shine but manages to feel hydrating thanks to a blend of moisturizing additives including aloe and hibiscus.

3. Milani Conceal + Perfect Shine Proof Powder Foundation

This mattifying powder is a godsend for oily skin types thanks to the infusion of pore-tightening Lily extract. This velvet-soft powder feels weightless on the skin, and you can get medium coverage applied with the included applicator with one layer or build up to full with a second layer or flat top kabuki brush.