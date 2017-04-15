StyleCaster
Share

The Best Under-$10 Beauty Products from Forever 21

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Under-$10 Beauty Products from Forever 21

by
The Best Under-$10 Beauty Products from Forever 21
7 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Lets face it: The Forever 21 shopping experience is a combination of heaven on earth and also our worst nightmare come to life. Yes, you can certainly find dozens of awesome tools, accessories, and clothes amid the pandemonium, but trying to find just one super-unique, high-quality item in a pile of not-so-great products is pretty much the definition of needle in a haystack. But thankfully, there’s one area of Forever 21 that remains untouched by doubt and chaos, and that is the brand’s huge array of insanely cool (and surprisingly cheap) beauty products.

MORE: Lucy Hale Just Got an Old-Timey, Jet-Black Bob Haircut

We’ve all seen the aesthetically pleasing, Instagram-worthy beauty products that are conveniently placed by the registers. You know, the ones you force yourself to look away from because it’s nearly impossible to resist a holographic makeup case or a $3 iridescent eyelash curler. Welp, it’s time to stop avoiding the beauty products in the checkout line and instead make them your first priority, because trust us when we say these products are good. Between the awesome mix of Korean-beauty products, like the Oh K Sleep Mask that plumps and hydrates skin overnight, or the Forever 21 Rainbow Highlighter that will basically transform you into a shimmery unicorn, it’s pretty impossible to be disappointed. Click through to see our favorite under-$10 products from Forever 21, and please accept and our sincerest apologies when your shopping cart inventory magically hits seven.

MORE: 9 Times Celebrities Went on the Record About Plastic Surgery

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
Rainbow Highlighter
Rainbow Highlighter

Forever 21 Rainbow Highlighter, $5.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Sleep Mask
Sleep Mask

Oh K Sleep Mask, $7.50; at Forever 21

Photo: Oh K
Watermelon Lip Gloss
Watermelon Lip Gloss

Blossom Watermelon Lip Gloss, $5.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Blossom Beauty
Iridescent Eyelash Curler
Iridescent Eyelash Curler

Forever 21 Iridescent Eyelash Curler, $2.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Color Correcting & Contour Kit
Color Correcting & Contour Kit

Forever 21 Color Correcting & Contour Kit, $8.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Gel Effect Nail Polish
Gel Effect Nail Polish

Forever 21 Gel Effect Nail Polish in Burgundy, $3.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette

Forever 21 Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette, $6.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Sexiest, Hottest, Most Naked Celeb Instagrams of the Week

The Sexiest, Hottest, Most Naked Celeb Instagrams of the Week
  • Rainbow Highlighter
  • Sleep Mask
  • Watermelon Lip Gloss
  • Iridescent Eyelash Curler
  • Color Correcting & Contour Kit
  • Gel Effect Nail Polish
  • Shimmer Eyeshadow Palette
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share