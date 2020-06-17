Get Ready for Open-Toe Season With These Smoothing Foot Scrubs

Scroll To See More Images

Under normal circumstances, my nail salon appointments are few and far between. I prefer reserving those for special occasions and going the DIY route at home whenever the mood strikes and I spot a randomly beautiful color at the drugstore. Still, few things are more satisfying than having your feet scrubbed in a salon chair (and trying your hardest not to laugh because it tickles). Ah, memories. Even the best foot scrub at home couldn’t match that feeling, but it’ll get me close.

Body scrubs are generally beyond gratifying. They feel like a fresh start and leave your skin feeling impossibly soft. They’re the cherry on top of a self-care sesh or a simply relaxing night at home. I generally categorize them as a special skincare treat, but once summer arrives, a foot scrub, in particular, feels like a must-have because open-toed shoes dominate my wardrobe. Plus—and especially now—I’ve paid absolutely zero attention to my feet. There are nails to be clipped, calluses to nix, and flakes to buff away.

One day, I’ll have the energy or a reason to get dressed up and I want my feet to look like they didn’t miss the memo. So with that being said, here are some of the best foot scrub products for softening, treating inflammation, getting rid of odor, and much more.

Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub-Passion Fruit and Guava

A gentle (and beautifully scented) all-over body scrub that exfoliates and moisturizes the skin with certified shea butter and various natural oils.

Pretty Feet & Hands Rough Skin Remover

A gluten-free hand and foot exfoliant for scrubbing away flakes and dryness in areas that could use a little more TLC.

First Botany Cosmeceuticals Natural Anti Fungal Tea Tree Oil Body & Foot Scrub

A bacteria-fighting scrub for blemish-prone feet that may be harboring inflammation and a few calluses.

Odor Eaters Charcoal Foot Scrub

A cost-effective solution for nixing odor-causing bacteria and more with a charcoal and baking soda formula.

Spongeables Pedi-Scrub Foot Buffer

A hypoallergenic and eco-conscious foot exfoliant for buffing away calluses and dry skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.