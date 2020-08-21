Exfoliating Pumice Stones That’ll Leave Your Feet Feeling Smooth

Sometimes, you forget about your feet. When you go to put on your newest and cutest open-toed sandals, you look down and realize that your feet are a mess. Not even a hot mess. Just a mess. Between the dry skin and multiple calluses, you decide to make a footwear change to socks and sneakers. Don’t make your next pedicure appointment yet. You don’t have to get a pedicure to get rid of all of that dead skin. You can give your feet the TLC they want right in your home—and shower. All you need is one of the best foot pumice stones.

Pumice stones usually come from lava, but there are some synthetic stones, too. Some have two different sides for two different levels of coarseness. Before using one of these stones, you need to soak your feet in warm water. After you’re good and soaked, you wet the stone in soapy water. You gently scrub your foot in a circular motion to remove the dead skin. After you’re done, your feet should be smooth and soft. Just make sure to moisturize after all of that exfoliating.

1. Pumice Stone for Feet

This pumice stone was plucked from nature and doesn’t include any added synthetic ingredients. Made out of lava, the stone is supposedly two times larger than your typical pumice stone. This coarse stone will eliminate dry skin, calluses, corns and other annoying feet issues with a good scrubbing. Your feet will be smooth and dry-skin-free, which will inspire you to rock sandals all summer long.

2. Foot Pumice Stone for Feet Hard Skin Callus Remover and Scrubber

Instead of just having one coarseness, this foot pumice sponge has two levels. This rectangular sponge is easy hold and use in the shower to scrub dead skin and calluses off of your feet. It’s a good exfoliator that’ll leave your feet feeling supple and polished. You don’t just get one pumice sponge with this set though. You get a total of four and can pick between green and blue stones.

3. Natural Pumice Stone for Feet 2 PCS

This stone is made out of lava and is very porous. It’s easy to fit in the palm of your hand for the gentle scrubbing away of calluses. When you’re done, you can use this handy handle to hang up your pumice stone to dry. And you don’t just have to use this stone in your feet. You can exfoliate your whole body in the shower with this stone.