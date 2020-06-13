9 Gross But Gratifying Foot Peels to Try Before Stepping Out This Summer

I can’t remember the last time I was in a nail salon. You probably don’t either. Or maybe you do because the time away has been particularly difficult, despite saving major coin over the past few months. But now that summer is basically here and the number of reopened salons is on a very slow uptick, your feet are probably still in winter mode and in need of the best foot peel products. I’m talking calluses, flaking and skin that sounds like sandpaper because they’ve been hiding under thick socks and perhaps neglected in the midst of your low-key, stay-at-home beauty routine.

For many (including my mom), foot masks, foot peels or whatever else you want to call them are the must-have lifesaver for open-toe shoe season. Whether it’s a stylish slip-on bootie or basic wrap, all of them contain an insulated formula of exfoliants (alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, botanical extracts, etc.) that go beneath the skin surface to encourage dead cells to naturally fall off.

Some, like the infamous cult-favorite Baby Foot, take as long as one week for peeling to begin, while others take just a couple days to drastically reduce flaking and soften hard calluses. With that being said, here are some more of the best foot peel products that will not only force you to take a break, but literally shed your neglected winter skin, too.

Lavinso Foot Exfoliation Peeling Mask

No scrubbing needed to reap the benefits of this dry skin buster made with safe and effective botanical ingredients.

TonyMoly Changing Magic Foot Peel Shoes

After immersing your flaky, dry feet into these booties for one hour to one hour and a half, expect to dead skin cells naturally coming off your feet in about four days.

Patchology PoshPeel™ PediCure

This is a no-nonsense peel for people with more than a few calluses and skin that sounds like sandpaper. Its insulated formula includes exfoliating salicylic acid and lactic acid, and moisturizing panthenol and castor oil.

Holler and Glow Purrfect Pedi Body Mask

This stylish sock mask isn’t just a pretty face. On the inside, you’ll find alpha-hydroxy acids that go to work exfoliating the skin to soften and reduce calluses and reduce dryness.

Earth Therapeutics Purifying Charcoal Gentle Peeling Foot Mask- 2 Pack

Make sure you’re not wearing nail polish when you slip into these foot masks infused with tea tree oil and a blend of alpha-hydroxy acids to exfoliate, soften and protect the skin against inflammation.

Barefoot Scientist Reboot Revitalizing Foot Peel

Think of this scientifically-formulated mask as a facial for your feet. Lactic and glycolic acids speed up exfoliation while a trio of fruit extracts tone, brighten, and soothe the skin and allantoin boosts absorption of all these ingredients.

Oh K! Watermelon & Citrus Foot Peel Like a healthy smoothie for the skin, this foot peel contains alpha-hydroxy acids from watermelon, as well as pink grapefruit and blood orange to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. Oh K! Watermelon & Citrus Foot Peel $8 buy it A’PIEU Soft Foot 30 Minute Peeling Socks Watch an episode of your favorite sitcom while soaking your feet in these softening socks infused with alpha-hydroxy acids and beta-hydroxy acids to exfoliate the skin. A'PIEU Soft Foot 30 Minute Peeling Socks $4.99 buy it

