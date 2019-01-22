11 Foot Masks and Creams Your Dry, Chapped Feet Will Appreciate in Subzero Temps

Scroll To See More Images

One of our favorite wintertime activities is throwing a pair of thick socks over just-moisturized feet. Because while we love going to the spa and having our feet rubbed down, actually getting to the salon when it’s below-zero degrees outside is like searching for a needle in a haystack: really difficult and the type of needless suffering we try to avoid. For that reason, we have some of the best foot masks on deck to make our self-care sesh a lot more convenient, but equally effective.

Like hand masks, foot mittens aren’t exactly necessary. You can always slather your skin in Vaseline or some other heavy ointment when flaking and ash become an issue. It’s also way more affordable than investing in a special treatment. But that’s just it: they’re not special. And as far as we’re concerned, you deserve special things…like a nourishing foot mask that forces you to put your feet up and stay hydrated from head-to-toe, literally.

There are peels that take days to kick in, but ultimately shed skin beyond belief. And then there’s heavy-duty lotions that work best with overnight use. Ahead are options for both.

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Foot Smoothing Mask

Like the matching hand mask, these insulated foil masks warm up as soon as you apply. From there, the smoothing essence soaks into the skin to re-hydrate.

$12 at Sephora

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel

This Amazon top-seller has long held cult-favorite status for its ability to literally strip the foot of every and any flake. The magic sauce is a mix of 17 botanicals–all naturally-derived–that work over a period of days to shed the skin.

$24.99 at Amazon

Tony Moly Changing Magic Foot Peeling Shoes

Like the Baby Foot Peel, this K-beauty, liquid-based mask uses vegetable ingredients to remove keratin, flakes and dryness after 7 days of use.

$6.50 at Ulta

Patchology PoshPeel

Proof that chemical acids aren’t just for the face, this next-level foot mask includes a mix of AHAs and BHAs that work together to exfoliate both top and deep layers of the skin.

$35 at Ulta

Karuna Exfoliating+ Foot Mask

A face mask and serum, but for your feet. This one also includes an AHA blend for gentle exfoliation–aka getting rid of flakes–and floral extracts for smoothing.

$38 at Amazon (4-pack)

LUSH Volcano Foot Mask

If like us, you’re obsessed with the purifying properties of kaolin clay, this all-natural, part-pumice foot mask is definitely for you. It also contains a gang of other nourishing food-grade ingredients, including papaya, lemon juice and tomato.

$13.95 at LUSH

Sephora Lavender Foot Mask

Affordable and effective? We can’t think of a better combo. The lavender in this footie will calm redness and irritation, so you can get a better night’s sleep.

$5 at Sephora

Kocostar Foot Therapy

Besides the super-sized mix of 33 botanical extracts that’ll go to work on your poor, tired feet, the mint scent makes for an ideal pick-me-up too.

$10 at Amazon

PediSpa Intensive Moisturizing Foot Mask

Shea butter, apple extract and peppermint mean you’re basically getting the spa experience at home.

$9.99 at Target

Sol de Janeiro Samba Foot Fetish Cream

Complete with a smoothing board for minimizing stubborn calluses, this cream is infused with coconut oil, acai and cupuaçu butter, a water-soluble Brazilian super fruit, that makes application non-slippery.

$27 at Sephora

ThisWorks Perfect Heels Rescue Balm

In addition to lemon and lavender for light exfoliation and treating irritation, the cotton thistle–another deeply-penetrating moisturizer–also disguises odor.

$29 at Amazon