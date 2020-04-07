These Folding Treadmills Are The Perfect Solution For Indoor Runs At Home

Whether you’re a newbie or a long-term marathon runner (or like me, and simply enjoying walking at an incline as my workout of choice) having an at-home workout setup is ultra-convenient for the times when you can’t make it to your gym and don’t want to run outdoors. While I love to run outside, rain and safety are two factors that often hold me back from pounding the pavement. Unfortunately, treadmills are obviously not the sleekest when it comes to indoor fitness equipment, and standard models are certainly not cheap. Fortunately, ultra-compact folding treadmills exist to help you stay on top of your workout goals—even if you live in a super tiny studio apartment like myself. These budget-friendly alternatives are the perfect solution for at-home runs, and they’re so easy to fold up and stow away in the closet when you’re finished using them.

Aside from the other assortment of benefits these junior-sized treadmills have to offer, they’ll also help keep you accountable. Sure, if it’s raining cats and dogs outside, you have an instant (and valid) excuse to miss your morning jog. And of course, if you have an early conference call from home, does it really make sense to add the additional commute time it’ll take to make it to the gym? My guess is no. But with one of these little guys, you won’t have a reason to dodge your exercise of the day. Convinced that you need a folding treadmill of your own? See below for a few of our favorite affordable models.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. MaxKare Folding Treadmill

Looking for a small treadmill that’s equipped with all the upgrades you’re used to at your gym? MaxKare’s electric foldable treadmill just may be the one. It’s designed with a full-sized LCD display to adjust speed and incline levels, as well as offering 15 pre-set workouts to keep you engaged (and keep you from getting bored). It also tracks speed, heart rate, distance, and time.

2. Confidence Power Plus 600W Motorized Electric Folding Treadmill

I’m not going to lie; the bubblegum pink hue of this svelte treadmill was what initially caught my eye. I mean, it’s my favorite color. However, this compact treadmill is also equipped with a slew of upgraded features to elevate your next run, including a powerful motor that supports up to 250 pounds, as well as an ultra-clear LCD screen that shows your stats and allows you to customize your run.

3. XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill Black

For those that love to walk and jog on an incline, this compact treadmill is designed with a manual incline feature (three different levels) so you can adjust the resistance easily. It’s also equipped with 12 different pre-set run setting to help you switch up your routine and avoid getting stuck in a rut. The clear LCD display also keeps track of your pulse, speed, distance and time.