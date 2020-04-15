The Best Foam Rollers for Those Nagging Post-Workout Kinks

I’ve gone through multiple workout phases. Hot yoga, spinning, aqua cycling—you name it and I’ve tried it at least once. Each form of exercise comes with its own set of tips and tricks, but having the best foam roller on deck is one piece of advice that seems to follow me everywhere. And thank goodness it does, because baths alone don’t cut it when I’m sore beyond belief.

Personally, I love using foam rollers as a way to stretch and ease myself into a cooldown after running. However, I’m currently obsessed with online kickboxing classes and the foam roller has become a non-negotiable essential, period. After doing enough uppercuts to make my head literally spin, rolling my shoulders back and forth on a foam roller feels euphoric.

Though there is a myriad of ways to use a foam roller during a workout—like holding between your feet for a leg squeeze or grasping with your hands to work the triceps—workout recovery is where you truly reap all the benefits of a foam roller’s density and shape. Since there are many things to consider before investing in one, such as price and firmness, here are the best options for every skill level and budget.

Best High-Density Foam Roller: AmazonBasics High-Density Exercise Muscle Recovery Round Foam Roller

Both affordable and available in a variety speckled colors, this best-selling foam roller is made of molded polypropylene to keep firmness intact for the long run.

Best Low-Density Foam Roller: ProsourceFit Flex Foam Roller

If you’re new to foam rollers (and/or working out) and need a more flexible option that suits a lower range of motion, this one provides moderate pressure.

Best Advanced Foam Roller: RumbleRoller Textured Muscle Foam Roller

The firm, yet flexible bumps on this expert-level foam roller mimic the feel of a massage therapist’s thumbs for deep tissue relief.

Best Eco-Friendly Foam Roller: Skyin Foam Roller

Looking to lower your carbon footprint? This foam roller is made of bamboo on the inside, cotton on the inside and doesn’t include any inks or dyes.

Best Travel-Friendly Foam Roller: Deep Recovery Foam Roller

An ultra-small and high density foam roller that can go in your carry-on or suitcase for recovery on-the-go.

Best Office-Friendly Foam Roller: Brazyn Morph Collapsible Foam Roller

60 pieces go into making this innovative and sturdy foam roller that can collapse into a flat shape and sit under your desk or at the bottom of a suitcase when you’re not using.

Best Large Foam Roller: Gaiam Restore Muscle Massage Therapy 36-Inch Foam Roller

This ultra-long foam roller allows you to massage multiple parts of the body at once, like the legs after a sweaty yoga or Pilates workout.

Best Standout Foam Roller: 9HORN Peanut Massage Ball Foam Roller

If the typical rectangular shape of a foam roller is difficult to work with, this peanut-shaped foam roller provides the same benefits and is surprisingly lightweight, too.

Best Overall Foam Roller: TriggerPoint GRID VIBE PLUS Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller

With multiple vibration settings, cordless power, a multi-density surface and compact diameter for targeting specific muscles, this techy find is an all-in-one must-have.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.