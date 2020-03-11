Foam Conditioner Is the New Leave-In and These are the Best Options

Scroll To See More Images

We all want the same thing: healthy-looking hair. For some, that means volume that’s soft to the touch. That’s why we rounded up the best foam conditioner to help you get hydrated hair that doesn’t fall flat. Unlike regular conditioners, foam versions can feel weightless while conditioning, like your hair is just naturally that soft. Of course, no one will know you actually picked up one of these amazing finds.

Foam conditioner is so lightweight, some formulas you can actually keep in your hair in place of a leave-in conditioner. You can rinse out like normal conditioner or just comb it through for extra-hydration. This is great for coarse or curly hair, though there’s a foam conditioner for all hair types. Just like a typical conditioner, each is formulated for a different hair type and texture. Those with color-treated hair might want to reach for a repairing formula, while those with oily strands will look for a lightweight option.

In addition to hair type, you can also find foam conditioner in a variety of price points. Just because it’s a new innovation doesn’t mean you need to spend a day’s pay on one. Like with any hair product, there are luxury choices but there are also drugstore finds that you could easily love just as much—if not more. Shop some of our favorite foam conditioners below and get ready for healthy, strong hair with tons of weightless hydration.

EDEN BodyWorks Papaya Castor Foam Conditioner

This curl-friendly formula reduces frizz and molds waves.

MCJW Come Through Daily Foam Conditioner

This lightweight conditioner is packed with melon, which contains vitamins A and E to lightly condition dry strands.

Pantene Sheer Volume Foam Conditioner

If your hair continues to fall flat, try this conditioning but volumizing formula with each wash.

R+Co. Analog Cleansing Foam Conditioner

All hair types will love the way this conditioner reduces frizz and enhances shine.

Nexxus Clean & Pure Conditioning Foam

Elastin protein and marine minerals replenish dry hair.

The Mane Choice Prickly Pear Paradise No-Poo Conditioning Cleanse Foam

Break down product build-up and condition strands at the same time.

